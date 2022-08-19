Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate-born Maisie Adam, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in recent years on stage and TV since leaving St Aidan’s High School in Harrogate to train with the National Youth Theatre, is bringing her brand new show Buzzed to Harrogate Theatre on Saturday, October 8.

Famed for her witty observations, high-octane energy, down to earth likability and some right good jokes, Maisie’s standing is such that she featured prominently on a major BBC documentary last week celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The talented Maisie remains very proud of her Harrogate roots, saying “I love Harrogate. My earlier sets were based on real people and true stories that have come from growing up in Harrogate.”

The Harrogate star is just one of the big names coming up in Harrogate Comedy Festival – the Comedy Capital of the North – which is returning on for the 13th year.

Other shows not to be missed include:

Monday, October 3: Friendsical the Musical at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, October 6: Henning Wehn: It’ll All Come Out In The Wash at the Royal Hall.

Thursday, October 6: La Voix: Eighth Wonder of the World at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, October 7: Jason Byrne: Unblocked at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, October 10: Jenny Eclair: Sixty! (FFS) at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, October 21: Jon Richardson : The Knitwit at the Royal Hall.