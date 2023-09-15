Harrogate village's beer festival is to be biggest ever with winner of Yorkshire's Got Talent and more
Established in 2010 to raise money for great local causes and bring great beer to their village, Great Ouseburn Beer Festival is stepping up a gear for its 12th annual event with an appearance by the winner of Yorkshire's Got Talent.
Great Ouseburn Beer Festival committee member Vicky Richardson said: “This year, it’s a lot more more than just beer!”
Taking place on Saturday, September 23 in the village hall from noon to midnight, festival-goers can look forward to the following:
Beers
Yorkshire Heart (Quaffer, 1K IPA, Ghost Porter)
Rudgate (Equipro Pale Ale, Ruby Mild, Lime Tree, Huss Larger and Chocolate Stout)
Roosters (Capability Brown, Go Backer)
Timothy Taylor's (Landlord, Hopical Storm)
Black Sheep (Black Sheep, Blonde, Bobby Horn's Cider), Hot Sauce (JCs Hobo, Winter of 21 IPA)
Hambleton Brewery (Stallion Amber, Bootlegger)
Plus
Champagne
Prosecco
Gins
Music
Three Strikes
The Indecisives
Leo Hicks
Biz Denton
Elle Coles (winner of Yorkshire's Got Talent)
Smells Like Lithium (Adam Westerman’s Nirvana tribute band)
The ODs
Hot Sauce
Food
Pulled pork rolls
Pizza
Cake
Voakes pies and sausage rolls.
Gluten free and vegetarian options
Tickets
Tickets are cheaper to buy online pre-event at £6.50 (entry is £7.50 on the door).
The entry price includes a Great Ouseburn Beer Festival beer glass
Book your ticket online: https://gobeerfest.com/tickets/