Harrogate village's beer festival is to be biggest ever with winner of Yorkshire's Got Talent and more

A beer festival run by a small group of intrepid volunteers in a Harrogate district village is preparing for its biggest event yet with a welter of great beers and musicians well known to the Harrogate scene.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:07 BST
Established in 2010 to raise money for great local causes and bring great beer to their village, Great Ouseburn Beer Festival is stepping up a gear for its 12th annual event with an appearance by the winner of Yorkshire's Got Talent.

Great Ouseburn Beer Festival committee member Vicky Richardson said: “This year, it’s a lot more more than just beer!”

Taking place on Saturday, September 23 in the village hall from noon to midnight, festival-goers can look forward to the following:

Set to perform at Great Ouseburn Beer Festival - Leo Hicks. (Picture contributed)Set to perform at Great Ouseburn Beer Festival - Leo Hicks. (Picture contributed)
Set to perform at Great Ouseburn Beer Festival - Leo Hicks. (Picture contributed)
    Beers

    Yorkshire Heart (Quaffer, 1K IPA, Ghost Porter)

    Rudgate (Equipro Pale Ale, Ruby Mild, Lime Tree, Huss Larger and Chocolate Stout)

    Roosters (Capability Brown, Go Backer)

    Starring in Great Ouseburn Beer Festival shortly - Elle Coles, winner of Yorkshire's Got Talent. (Picture contributed)Starring in Great Ouseburn Beer Festival shortly - Elle Coles, winner of Yorkshire's Got Talent. (Picture contributed)
    Starring in Great Ouseburn Beer Festival shortly - Elle Coles, winner of Yorkshire's Got Talent. (Picture contributed)

    Timothy Taylor's (Landlord, Hopical Storm)

    Black Sheep (Black Sheep, Blonde, Bobby Horn's Cider), Hot Sauce (JCs Hobo, Winter of 21 IPA)

    Hambleton Brewery (Stallion Amber, Bootlegger)

    Plus

    Champagne

    Prosecco

    Gins

    Music

    Three Strikes

    The Indecisives

    Leo Hicks

    Biz Denton

    Elle Coles (winner of Yorkshire's Got Talent)

    Smells Like Lithium (Adam Westerman’s Nirvana tribute band)

    The ODs

    Hot Sauce

    Food

    Pulled pork rolls

    Pizza

    Cake

    Voakes pies and sausage rolls.

    Gluten free and vegetarian options

    Tickets

    Tickets are cheaper to buy online pre-event at £6.50 (entry is £7.50 on the door).

    The entry price includes a Great Ouseburn Beer Festival beer glass

    Book your ticket online: https://gobeerfest.com/tickets/

