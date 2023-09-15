Harrogate village's beer festival is to be biggest ever with winner of Yorkshire's Got Talent and more

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Established in 2010 to raise money for great local causes and bring great beer to their village, Great Ouseburn Beer Festival is stepping up a gear for its 12th annual event with an appearance by the winner of Yorkshire's Got Talent.

Great Ouseburn Beer Festival committee member Vicky Richardson said: “This year, it’s a lot more more than just beer!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place on Saturday, September 23 in the village hall from noon to midnight, festival-goers can look forward to the following:

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to perform at Great Ouseburn Beer Festival - Leo Hicks. (Picture contributed)

Most Popular

Beers

Yorkshire Heart (Quaffer, 1K IPA, Ghost Porter)

Rudgate (Equipro Pale Ale, Ruby Mild, Lime Tree, Huss Larger and Chocolate Stout)

Roosters (Capability Brown, Go Backer)

Starring in Great Ouseburn Beer Festival shortly - Elle Coles, winner of Yorkshire's Got Talent. (Picture contributed)

Timothy Taylor's (Landlord, Hopical Storm)

Black Sheep (Black Sheep, Blonde, Bobby Horn's Cider), Hot Sauce (JCs Hobo, Winter of 21 IPA)

Hambleton Brewery (Stallion Amber, Bootlegger)

Plus

Champagne

Prosecco

Gins

Music

Three Strikes

The Indecisives

Leo Hicks

Biz Denton

Elle Coles (winner of Yorkshire's Got Talent)

Smells Like Lithium (Adam Westerman’s Nirvana tribute band)

The ODs

Hot Sauce

Food

Pulled pork rolls

Pizza

Cake

Voakes pies and sausage rolls.

Gluten free and vegetarian options

Tickets

Tickets are cheaper to buy online pre-event at £6.50 (entry is £7.50 on the door).

The entry price includes a Great Ouseburn Beer Festival beer glass