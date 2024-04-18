Harrogate unveils plans for Bank Holiday special: Motown, 70s and Beyond to thrill music fans

A major new music event is to be held in Harrogate for the bank holiday.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 18th Apr 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 10:26 BST
Organised by Yorkshire Entertainment Awards, Bank Holiday Special: Motown and Beyond event promises a welter of DJs taking you on a musical journey through the golden era of Motown to Disco.

Taking place at Harrogate Railway Club in Starbeck on Sunday, May 26, the message is that, whether you're a fan of the smooth grooves of Motown or the disco beats of the 70s, this soul and dance event promises to be a night filled with nostalgia and good vibes.

Expect classic dancefloor fillers from the likes of The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, The Bee Gees, Earth Wind and Fire and more.

    The Bank Holiday Special: Motown and Beyond event in Harrogate promises a welter of DJs taking you on a musical journey through the golden era of Motown to Disco, from Marvin Gaye, pictured, to Earth, Wind and Fire. (Picture contributed)The Bank Holiday Special: Motown and Beyond event in Harrogate promises a welter of DJs taking you on a musical journey through the golden era of Motown to Disco, from Marvin Gaye, pictured, to Earth, Wind and Fire. (Picture contributed)
    Factfile:

    Sunday, May 26, 6pm-11pm

    Bank Holiday Special: Motown and Beyond

    Harrogate Railway Club, Station View, Harrogate.

    Tickets:

    Tickets are available at the following web addresses: https://www.yorkshireentertainmentawards.co.uk/

    https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bank-holiday-special-motown-70s-beyond-tickets-808403104447

