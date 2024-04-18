Harrogate unveils plans for Bank Holiday special: Motown, 70s and Beyond to thrill music fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by Yorkshire Entertainment Awards, Bank Holiday Special: Motown and Beyond event promises a welter of DJs taking you on a musical journey through the golden era of Motown to Disco.

Taking place at Harrogate Railway Club in Starbeck on Sunday, May 26, the message is that, whether you're a fan of the smooth grooves of Motown or the disco beats of the 70s, this soul and dance event promises to be a night filled with nostalgia and good vibes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expect classic dancefloor fillers from the likes of The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, The Bee Gees, Earth Wind and Fire and more.

Most Popular

The Bank Holiday Special: Motown and Beyond event in Harrogate promises a welter of DJs taking you on a musical journey through the golden era of Motown to Disco, from Marvin Gaye, pictured, to Earth, Wind and Fire. (Picture contributed)

Factfile:

Sunday, May 26, 6pm-11pm

Bank Holiday Special: Motown and Beyond

Harrogate Railway Club, Station View, Harrogate.

Tickets: