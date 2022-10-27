Harrogate to host All Creatures Great and Small event with James Herriot's children

Coming to Harrogate to talk about new book The Wonderful World of James Herriot - James Herriot's children Rosie Page and Jim Wight pictured with a Grand Central train named after their famous father.

Published by Macmillan today, Thursday, October 27, The Wonderful World of James Herriot, combines autobiography and stories from the heartwarming Herriot books with the story of Alf Wight, the real James Herriot, through his early life and career.

Many of Herriot’s works including All Creatures Great and Small and All Things Bright and Beautiful became international bestsellers and have been adapted for film and television, most recently a hit TV series on Channel 5.

His son and daughter Rosie Page and Jim Wight have done a charming introduction for the book where they discuss with great warmth his friendship with the real Siegfried, how Alf came to start writing and how Alf always preferred to be with his animals than in the spotlight.

To promote their new book, Rosie Page and Jim Wight, daughter and son of the late Alf Wight OBE (James Herriot), are appearing in person in a series of bookshop events and signings across the Yorkshire Dales - including The White Rose Bookshop in Thirsk, The Stripey Badger Bookshop in Grassington and Harrogate Library.

The Harrogate event will take place on Wednesday, October 2 at Harrogate Library at 7pm.

Hosted by the town’s independent bookshop, Imagined Things, the event includes a Q&A and book signing.

Herriot’s series of books were all set in the rural communities of the Dales at a time before modern medicines and machinery changed farming and veterinary work.

Next Friday, Friday, November 4 will also see Jim and Rosie do a book signing at the house and surgery in Thirsk where their father lived and worked and where he penned his stories as James Herriot which is now the World of James Herriot.

The third series of the TV adaptation will screen on North American channels next year.