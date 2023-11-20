Harrogate Theatre's magical family panto is to launch this week for adventure of a lifetime

In just a few days Harrogate’s festive season will really get going with the launch of Dick Whittington.

Harrogate Theatre is excited to bring this year’s magical pantomime to families and schoolchildren from across the district in what is set to be the adventure of a lifetime or the Christmas season, at least.

Running from Wednesday, November 22 to Sunday, January 14, 2024, Harrogate Theatre’s chief executive and the panto’s co-writer David Bown said putting on a night of spectacular fun was of upmost paramount for cast and crew alike.

"It’s widely accepted that the pantomime is for many their first experience of live performance, which is why we take being silly so seriously,” said David.

Festive fun at Harrogate Theatre - Join Dick Whittington on an adventure of a lifetime with a fantastic cast. (Picture Karl Andre Photography)

"This year’s Dick Whittington promises to be as spectacular as last year’s show, if not more so.

"If you intend to visit us, I urge you to buy your tickets sooner rather than later as the panto is selling fast."

Dick Whittington is the result of a wide combination of talents involved with Harrogate Theatre – and a lot of hard work.

Marcus Romer is back to direct and has assembled a cast and crew full of new faces, as well as old.

Back in the role of Idle Jack, the legendary funnyman Tim Stedman needs no introduction after starring in the panto for the last 22 years.

Among the other welcome returnees are actors Michael Lambourne and Naail Ishaq.

Fans of the panto may remember Michael played the fabulous Abanazar last year, whilst Niall brilliantly understudied the Dame.

The new faces include Shannon Rewcroft, Harry Wyatt, Faye Weerasinghe, Anna Campkin, Zach Atkinson and Rachel Stockdale.

The late, much-missed Phil Lowe is once again credited as a co-writer of this year's panto with additional material by Marcus Romer and Tim Stedman.

Other behind the scenes figures include assistant director Rachel Stockdale, musical director Nick Lacey, , costume designer Morgan Brind, choreographer David Kar-Hing Lee, lighting designer Alex Stafford Marshall, fight director Andrew Ashenden and sound designer Charlie Brown.

For tickets, visit Harrogate Theatre box office or call 01423 502116.