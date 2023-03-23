Harrogate Theatre to host exciting coup with new stage comedy by legendary John Godber

Living on Fresh Air is a brand new comedy from multi award-winning Yorkshire-born Godber which will see an eight-day run at Harrogate’s much-loved arts hub.

Audiences at the show, which begins on Friday, March 31, will find multi award-winning Yorkshire-born Godber has come up with, perhaps, his most wickedly hilarious script to date.

Looking at the cost-of-living crisis and the rise in walking, the playwright behind hits such as Bouncers, Teechers and Up 'n' Under casts his critical eye on the future of the country.

Living on Fresh Air is a brand new comedy at Harrogate Theatre from multi award-winning Yorkshire-born John Godber.

Caroline and Dave have recently retired but when their 48-year-old penniless married son, Nick, returns from London to live off the bank of mum and dad the sparks begin to fly.

Godber’s witty imagination throws Nick, Dave and Caroline ten years into the future when there is even a charge for being outdoors.

John Godber said “We can’t wait to show audiences this new piece of work.

"It’s quite radical, it’s very funny. It’s very now. In fact, it’s more than now, it’s in the future!”

This new production by The John Godber Company will see writer/director/actor Godber and partner Jane Thornton take the main roles, along with Yorkshire actor Peter McMillan.

Marcus Romer, Associate Artist at Harrogate Theatre, said “We’re really excited that Harrogate audiences will be amongst the first to see this new comedy from such a unique Northern voice.”

