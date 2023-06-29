Harrogate Theatre is to offer 12 lucky youngsters a 'wonderful chance' to star in this year's panto at Christmas

A much-loved part of Harrogate Theatre’s annual programme and the Christmas season, the family-friendly event, is searching for 12 chorus dancers to appear in Dick Whittington stage throughout its two-month run.

A homegrown success story for more than 120 years, the theatre is not only offering youngsters the chance to be part of a show watched by up to 30,000 people each year but the opportunity to be part of a professional performing company and learn about the commitment and skill required to be a performer.

Open to anyone aged 13 to 17 of all gender identities, auditions will take place under choreographer David Lee at St Peters Church Hall in Harrogate on Saturday, July 15.

Auditions for young dancers for this year's panto - Dick Whittington - at Harrogate Theatre will start shortly.

How to apply for the auditions

If you would like to audition, make sure you can say ‘yes’ to the following:

I am 13-years-old or over on November 22, 2023 and under 18-years-old on January 14, 2024.

I am able to attend rehearsals from October 23 – November 13 (this will include some Saturday mornings).

I am able to attend technical and dress rehearsals from November 13 – November 21 (this will involve taking time off school).

I am able to perform on various dates from November 21, 2023 to January 14, 2024 (approximately 25 performances).

This will involve taking time off school and performing over the Christmas and New Year holidays (not Christmas Day or New Year’s Day).

I take full responsibility for getting myself to and from all rehearsals and performances.

I am able to pick up choreography quickly.

If you would like to audition complete this Pantomime Dance Auditions Application Form and return it to [email protected] by Tuesday, July 11.

Key facts about Harrogate Theatre pantomime

Since the first Harrogate panto was performed in 1900, the year, incidentally, Harrogate Theatre opened as The Grand Opera House, the show has been an in-house success.

For nearly two decades, it's been co-written by Harrogate Theatre's chief executive David Bown.

Regular members of the expert cast include Tim Stedman who will return for the 23rd year running this Christmas in the role of Idle Jack in Dick Whittington.

Even the set is homegrown – constructed from scratch each year by Harrogate Theatre’s own team of carpenters, painters and prop makers whose skills are in demand nationwide.

Typically, Harrogate Theatre panto takes nearly 12 months and more than 15,000 working hours to get from planning to launch - page to stage.

Last year’s show Aladdin was written – as ever – by David Bown, co-credited to the late Phil Lowe who sadly passed in 2021, with additional material from Tim Steadman and direction by Marcus Romer.

Harrogate Theatre panto’s most famous fan

Actor Sir Ian McKellen visited Harrogate Theatre in 2010 to see a previous version of Dick Whittington and hailed it as one of the best pantomimes he had ever seen in his life.

When Dick Whittington will run

Harrogate Theatre’s Dick Whittington will run from November 22, 2023 to January 14, 2024.

Please note the show will start for schools on Wednesday, November 22.

The official opening night will take place on Friday, November 24.