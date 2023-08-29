Harrogate Theatre Choir's Ukraine fundraiser - here's where and when

We Sing, You Give is a fundraising concert for the people of Ukraine

All profits from the evening will be donated to people of the Ukraine through the Disasters and Emergency Committee.

The concert is at the Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough, on Saturday October 7 at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second time that Harrogate Theatre Choir has raised funds to help support those in need during the Ukraine conflict.

Chris Parkin, chair of Harrogate Theatre Choir, said: “We have the most entertaining and uplifting programme planned, with songs from West Side Story, Les Miserables, Hamilton, Sweeney Todd, Cabaret, to name just a few.

Most Popular

"Anyone who has seen us will know that we perform all our songs in rich four-part harmony, and we can guarantee you an enjoyable evening.

"We are donating our funds through DEC as they co-ordinate the efforts of 15 leading charities to ensure donations go where they are most needed and where they will have most impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert is being held at the well-known Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough, and is owners have waived their usual hire fee to support the choir’s fundraising efforts.

Local businesses have also been most generous, helping with printing/poster costs. Tickets are £10 (£5 for under 16s) and a bar will be available.

This versatile choir is then performing at Fountains by Floodlight on Friday November 3.

This is one of Fountains Abbey’s Autumn attractions which takes place on a number of Fridays and Saturday during October and November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can enjoy winter-warming refreshments at the Mill Yard before wandering through the abbey grounds, the ruins aglow with light, down to the Cellarium where the music of Harrogate Theatre Choir will ring out as darkness falls.

Harrogate Theatre Choir, joins forces with two other local choirs, Eurythmia Ensemble and The Collavoce Collective for a Remembrance Concert You Must Remember This.

Under the direction of Catherine Field-Leather, the musical director of all three choirs, the moving concert forms part of the Cenotaph Centenary in Harrogate.

The programme will feature The Armed Man – composed by Karl Jenkins – and the evening promises to be a beautiful mix of poetry, song and film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert is at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate, on Friday November 10 at 7.30pm.

Harrogate Theatre Choir was established 23 years ago after a few local singers had performed with a theatre company called LipService – still going strong.

After the performance, nine of the singers decided they would like to keep the choir going and were helped by Harrogate Theatre to find a musical director and accompanist.