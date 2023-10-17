Harrogate Theatre Choir raises £1,000 for Ukraine - and details of next concert
The audience was full of compliments as it enjoyed an evening of hits from West End and Broadway musicals from the choir.
Among the audience were Ukrainian nationals who have made their home locally and shared their personal experiences with the choir. They expressed their thanks for the welcome and support shown by the people of Knaresborough and Harrogate.
The choir would like to thank the Frazer Theatre, Printzone in Knaresborough, S McKenzie Photography and its musical director Catherine Field-Leather.
Because of their generosity, every penny raised will go directly to DEC Ukraine.
Harrogate Theatre Choir, the Collavoce Collective and Eurythmia Ensemble will be performing together in You Must Remember This – a remembrance concert featuring Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace.
The concertis in support of the British Red Cross at West Park United Reform Church in Harrogate on Friday November 10.
Tickets are available from: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/43020/sessions/269212/sections/83459/ticket