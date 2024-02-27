Harrogate Theatre Choir is going on tour - Boroughbridge is first stop

Harrogate Theatre Choir is going on the road and its first stop is Boroughbridge

Musical director Catherine Field-Leather said: “This season Harrogate Theatre Choir will be taking a stroll through the feel-good musicals of the 1940s, 50s and 60s, often known as the Golden Age Musicals.

“The music of Rodgers and Hammerstein will play a large part so expect favourites from Oklahoma, The King and I, The Sound of Music, South Pacific and Carousel, to name just a few.

"Contemporary musicals will not be overlooked. Hamilton, Dear Evan Hanson, Spring Awakening, Wicked, Jekyll and Hyde, the Greatest Showman and more will all be given the Harrogate Theatre Choir special treatment.

“If you are a Musical Theatre fan you will love the choir’s season.”

This year, Harrogate Theatre Choir is going ‘on tour’ around some of the busy and thriving towns beyond Harrogate and providing entertainment for local people without the need to travel too far.

The choir’s first concert of the year is The Sound of Musicals in Boroughbridge, at the methodist church on Saturday March 9 at 7.30pm.

“The choir cannot wait to entertain the people who live either in the town or its surrounding villages,” said Catherine.

The choir’s chair Andrew Forsyth said: “Our plan this year is to raise funds for local charities that are important to the towns or villages in which we are performing.

“Our forthcoming concert will therefore be supporting Boroughbridge Community Charity and we hope local people will want to come along and enjoy a very entertaining evening, while at the same time support a worthy charity which provides a focus for community action in their town.”

Further concerts are planned in Otley and Ripley later this year.