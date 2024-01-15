Harrogate Theatre announces brilliant new programme of shows for 'unmissable' spring season as part of 124th anniversary

Just days after the end of a blockbusting run of Dick Whittington, Harrogate Theatre is set to launch its unmissable spring season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The jam-packed programme of shows this spring at the much-loved arts hub will range from comedy and music to children’s shows, drama, dance and opera.

To mark Harrogate Theatre's 124th year in the heart of the town, there is something to suit everyone and plenty to keep you entertained.

Highlights of the drama and storytelling line-up include:

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlights of Harrogate Theatre's spring comedy line-up include - Stewart Lee (Tuesday, February 20-Wednesday, February 21). (Picture contributed)

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Eyed Theatre presents the 60th Anniversary tour of Oh What A Lovely War (Thursday, February 22-Saturday, February 24), a five-star, not to be missed musical treat.

Fuel Theatre in association with Northern stage and the National Theatre of Scotland brings Protest, (Friday, February 9-Saturday, February 10), a new play for ages seven+ and their families.

Highlights of the music and comedy line-up include:

Stewart Lee (Tuesday, February 20-Wednesday, February 21).

Frankie Boyle (Thursday, February 29).

Ed Byrne (Sunday, March 3).

Sophie McCartney, (Sunday, March 10) best known for her wickedly accurate insights into adulting.

Dom Joly (Wednesday, March 27) who will be looking into some of the strangest conspiracy theories.

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers (Saturday, February 3).

Fairport Convention (Friday, March 1).

Pasadena Roof Orchestra (Friday, March 15).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After such a successful launch in 2022, the Little Stages Festival will return to introduce the magic of theatre to children, sponsored by Your Harrogate.

Highlights of the children’s line-up include:

The Gruffalo’s Child (Saturday, January 27-Sunday, January 28).

Alice in Wonderland (Wednesday, February 14).

Sooty: The 75th Birthday Spectacular (Saturday, March 30).

Northern Ballet’s The Tortoise and the Hare, (Saturday, April 6).

Highlights of the great outdoors line-up include:

Sir Ranulph Fiennes sharing stories from his legendary exploits (Tuesday, February 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BANFF Mountain Film Festival (Tuesday, March 5) featuring a brand-new collection of short films of extreme adventures and stunning visuals.

Highlights of the dance line-up include:

Diversity (Saturday, March 9).

Tap Factory (Wednesday, February 21) the acclaimed tap dancing extravaganza makes its Harrogate debut.