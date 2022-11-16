Harrogate Theatre announce tribute show for key figure behind hugely popular annual panto

Everyone at Harrogate Theatre was devastated when Phil Lowe, the “irreplaceable” director and co-writer of Harrogate Theatre’s pantomime since 2007, died suddenly last October. (Picture by Adrian Murray)

Everyone at Harrogate Theatre was devastated when Phil Lowe, the much-missed director and co-writer of Harrogate Theatre’s pantomime since 2007, died suddenly last October.

Now the town's much-lived arts hub is to present its own tribute to this “irreplaceable” figure in the form of Bring Me Sunshine: A Tribute To Phil Lowe early next year.

Taking place on Thursday, January 12, 2023, this special tribute show will reflect the lovable and hard-working Phil's passions and sense of fun, as well as fundraising for the British Heart Foundation and Phil’s children.

Chief Executive of Harrogate Theatre, David Bown said: “It’s a year on since we lost our friend and colleague and we have the opportunity to honour his work and life.

"Please do come along and support two brilliant causes”.

The evening will be packed with spectacular songs and comedy routines performed by the current cast of Aladdin in addition to performers from Harrogate Theatre’s pantomimes of the past 13 years.

Hosted by panto regulars Tim Stedman and Howard Chadwick, there will also be a special guest appearance from UK Foo Fighters’ Jay Apperley.

When he wasn’t working on the pantomime Phil was programming more than 100 events a year into Harrogate’s theatre spaces.

Phil Lowe and chief executive David Bown first combined on a Harrogate Theatre pantomime in 2007, co-writing Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, with

Mr Lowe directing a cast led, as ever, by talenteds comic actor and panto stalwart Tim Stedman.

On his passing, Harrogate Theatre as a whole paid fulsome tribute to the dedicated and versatile Phil."Our friend, associate director, pantomime director and co-writer passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 13," the official statement read.“Phil was an integral part of what makes Harrogate Theatre special, both to work at and visit."Our pantomime has truly sparkled since he came to the helm in 2007. He is irreplaceable.”

Last year saw renowned theatre director Joyce Branagh, sister of Kenneth, step in at the last minute for last year’s panto Cinderella.

“It was obviously a tricky time for the theatre, and the whole team were mourning the loss of Phil,” she said, “but they also knew how important the pantomime was to him, so everyone has pulled together and done all they could to make it the best show we possibly could.

"Phil had written a great script, so with a lot of hard work we’ve created a great show which is filling the auditorium with much-needed joy.

"‘I think Phil would have been proud’.”

Tickets for January’s Bring Me Sunshine: A Tribute To Phil Lowe show start from only £10 with the option to give more if you wish.

There will also be other opportunities to donate on the night via a raffle and silent auction with prizes including a week’s stay in a luxury cabin at the beautiful Cedar Retreats and much more.

Visit Harrogate Theatre’s website at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk to buy tickets and find out more about the VIP packages.