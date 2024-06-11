Harrogate Symphony Orchestra unveils stunning programme for forthcoming Royal Hall event
Taking place at the Royal Hall on Saturday, June 22, the event boasts the theme A Night of Dance - and it's all set to live up to its name.
Involving both amateur and professional dancers in what promises to be a spectacular show, guests stars The Lynton Academy will present classical ballet from Tchaikovsky (Swan Lake) and Minkus (Don Quixote).
Also appearing will be St Aelred’s Irish Dance Group, a local traditional Irish Dance group that has been going for over 45 years in Harrogate, creating traditional and timeless performances that are designed to wow audiences.
In addition, two professional dancers will give the evening a taste of Latin America.
Bess Noakes-Kettle hails from North Yorkshire but is based in London, currently working as a choreographer, movement director and casting director for several projects including music video, documentary and a feature film drama scheduled to be shot in Paris this year.
Bess will be partnered by fellow professional Fraser Murray.
Trained at the Italia Conti Arts Centre, Fraser has toured with Strictly Come Dancing and performed with artists including Pixie Lott, Rita Ora, S Club 7, 5ive, Will.I.Am and many more.
The programme will include Symphonic Dances from Riverdance, Libertango, Danzon no. 2 and Swan Lake, and pieces by Strauss, Bizet, Herold, Brahms and Minkus.
For tickets call 01423 502116 or visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/