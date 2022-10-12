Harrogate Symphony Orchestra to tackle Soviet-era Shostakovich symphony at next concert
Harrogate Symphony Orchestra is to return to the Royal Hall with a spectacular evening of music topped off by one of composer Shostakovich’s greatest masterpieces.
Taking place on November 12, the concert should appeal to all musical tastes with Schubert’s popular Rosamunde Overture, the Tomasi trumpet concerto and Shostakovich’s tenth symphony.
Written during the Soviet era under Stalin who let it be known the composer’s next work had to reflect the ‘ideals of the state’, it’s a gloriously dramatic piece.
Following their successful season last year including two world premieres, a Concert for all the Family and the well-received Music around the World concert, the HSO is hoping for strong ticket sales.
Tickets are on sale from Harrogate Theatre Box Office at 01423 502116 or via www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk
Most Popular
They will also be on sale on the door.
Students go half price, 14s and under go free when accompanied by an adult.