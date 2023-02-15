Harrogate Symphony Orchestra is set to tackle Schubert mystery at forthcoming Spring Concert

Which number it should go by is still a matter of some debate for academics, audiences and the orchestra itself.

For much of Schubert's work, despite his subsequent popularity, was published after his death in 1828.

As a result, the symphony the HSO will be giving pride of place to at the concert on Saturday, March 25 has variously been labelled and published as No.7, 8 and 9.

Gearing up for Schubert at the Royal Hall for its Spring Concert - Harrogate Symphony Orchestra.

This particular work had been sent, fully scored, by Schubert to his publisher in 1827 but did not get a full public performance until 1839.

Under the baton of conductor Bryan Western and leader Emma Shea, the HSO will be presenting a varied programme to suit all tastes.

The first half of the concert will feature Rimsky-Korsakov's overture to The Tsar's Bride and a star turn by world renown double bass soloist Leon Bosch.

He will play Koussevitzky's Double Bass Concerto along with Stephenson's Burlesque.

Leon is professor of double bass at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London and gives masterclasses in the US, Europe, South Africa and the Far East.

He has also contributed to programmes on BBC Radio 3 and 4 and written for The Strad and Classical Music magazine.

