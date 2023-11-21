Harrogate Symphony Orchestra is set for exciting festive concert this weekend with favourite of Royal Family

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for two contrasting concerts for the Christmas season.

This Saturday, November 25, it will welcome star pianist Artur Haftman to the Royal Hall, to play Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.4.

Haftmann was born in Poland but is currently based in London and Paris, studying at both the Royal School of Music and La Schola Cantorum.

Having made his orchestral debut in 2002 at just eight-years-old, he has gone on to perform across Europe and in the United States, as well as winning numerous prizes in international piano competition.

Exciting festive concert this weekend - Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and its conductor Bryan Western will perform with star pianist Artur Haftmanwill. (Picture contributed)

In March 2022, he was invited to London to perform for members of the Royal Family.

Opening the concert will be Ralph Vaughan-Williams’ Overture to The Wasps”, the most popular part of the incidental music he wrote for a Cambridge University production of Aristophanes’ play in 1909.

After the interval, the chosen symphony is Jean Sibelius’ second, a very personal work which became a symbol of Finnish patriotism.

Finally, Haftman will perform Beethoven’s fourth concerto, the final piece to be performed in public by the great composer in his lifetime.

The following weekend, on Saturday, December 2 the HSO will appear at Harrogat Convention Centre, joined by the Harrogate Choral Society and over 350 local primary schoolchildren for the annual Harrogate Christmas Concert.

This, as always, promises to be a spectacular event with festive music, old and new, and possibly a visit from the man himself, reindeer permitting.