Harrogate Symphony Orchestra gearing up to return to Royal Hall for Spring Concert with 'easy on ear' programme

After some ‘big blows’ in recent concerts, conductor Bryan Western has made a very conscious choice to lighten the mood for players and audience alike, selecting very melodic pieces and inviting along a fine, locally-trained soloist to appeal to everyone.

There is no symphony as such, with Edvard Grieg’s Symphonic Dances as the “major work” instead.

The four movements draw on Norwegian folk songs for their main themes and are in turn both delicate and uplifting.

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra's Spring concert on Saturday, March 23 will open with Rossini’s ever-popular Overture to The Barber of Seville. (Picture Chris Crebbin)

The concert on Saturday, March 23 will open with Rossini’s ever-popular Overture to The Barber of Seville, also called The Useless Precaution and regarded as one of the finest comedic operas of all time.

The first half will also feature the orchestra’s wind players – and one or two guest string players on their “second” instruments – performing Holst’s First Suite in Eb.

Local talent will also be in the spotlight in the shape of Jonny Vaux, who attended King James’s School in Knaresborough, and was invited to play saxophone in Riverside Jazz Band in his very first year, so amazing were his talents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These days he regularly plays with the likes of the Syd Lawrence Orchestra and the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Jonny will be performing Glazunov’s Saxophone Concerto with the HSO and the wonderfully charismatic and entertaining Scaramouche by Milhaud.