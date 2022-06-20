Harrogate summer events preview: Top 6 unmissable happenings courtesy of Harrogate International Festivals

It's the biggest splurge of events in Harrogate since the Covid pandemic. But what can audiences look forward to and what are the big highlights not to miss?

Here is the Harrogate Advertiser's guide to what is going on over the next eight weeks....

Flashback to 2019 and the last time Harrogate International Festivals held Carnival.

Harrogate International Festivals Summer Programme: Top Six

1. Harrogate Music Festival

When: Tuesday, June 28 - Saturday, July 9.

Where: Various venues.

This year’s Harrogate Music Festival showcases classical and chamber soloists and ensembles including the Young Music Series, critically acclaimed UK choir and instrumental ensemble, the Armonico Consort, classical guitarist Kevin Loh, solo pianist Alexei Grynyuk, the Amici Ensemble.

2. Oddsocks presents Hamlet The Comedy

When: 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7.

Where: RHS Harlow Carr.

Festival favourite Oddsocks Productions return to Harrogate with another feel-good, fun family theatre show.

3. Return of Spiegeltent

When: Thursday, June 30 – Saturday, July 9.

Where: Crescent Gardens.

A nine-day festival of live music, entertainment, and family-friendly fun in the legendary travelling dance hall, bar and entertainment saloon.

4. Berwins Salon North

When: 7.30pm on Thursday, July 14.

Where: The Crown Hotel.

Three expert speakers deliver TED-style talks designed to change your life for the better.

5. Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival

When: Thursday July 21 - Sunday, July 24.

Where: The Old Swan Hotel.

The world’s biggest celebration of crime writing returns with star authors including Lynda La Plante, Michael Connelly, Ann Cleeves, Val McDermid, The Rev Richard Coles and comedian Frankie Boyle.

6. Carnival Comes to Harrogate

When: All day on Saturday, July 30.

Where: Town centre and The Valley Gardens.

The vibes of Rio de Janeiro will be heard and felt across Harrogate town centre this July when ‘carnival’