Harrogate summer concert tickets for Royal Hall event are 'selling like hot cakes'

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Concert has already captured the Harrogate public’s imagination with tickets reportedly selling like hot cakes.

The 90-strong HSO often presents something a little different for its Summer Concert and this year’s offering A Night of Dance on Saturday, June 22 certainly lives up to that reputation.

As well as music just for the orchestra, this lively evening will feature performers from the Lynton Academy of Dance and St. Aelred’s Irish Dance Group, alongside the competition pairing of Bess Noakes-Kettel and Fraser Murray: 2 professional specialists from London.

This will give scope to present a wide range music and dance styles which will appeal to all tastes.

Under the baton of Bryan Western, Harrogate Symphony Orchestra will play music from Bizet’s Carmen, Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No.3, Strauss’ Emperor Waltz and more.(Picture contributed)

From the classical ballet tradition, there will be excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and Nutcracker, as well as Minkus’ Don Quixote, featuring solo and ensemble dances by the Academy pupils.

Bess and Fraser will give a South American flavour, with Piazzolla’s Libertango and the ever-popular Danzon No.2 by Marquez.

The St. Aelred’s group will perform Herold’s Clog Dance before embarking on a spectacular Riverdance finale.

Under the baton of Bryan Western, the orchestra will also play music from Bizet’s Carmen, Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No.3 and Strauss’ Emperor Waltz, with the odd burst of a familiar TV theme.

The HSO’s Summer Concert will take place in the Royal Hall at 7.30pm on Saturday, June 22.

Remaining tickets in the Grand Hall and Dress Circle are on sale from the Harrogate Theatre box office.