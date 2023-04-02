Harrogate Spring Flower Show is to throw a spotlight on district’s stunning gardens and floral splendour

The popular annual event will throw a spotlight upon the spa town and invites horticultural hobby-ists and followers of all things floral to indulge their passions on a short break away in North Yorkshire.

Held in the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate Spring Flower Show will feature stunning show garden features, live talks and demonstrations, great garden shopping, and the biggest exhibition by florists and flower arrangers in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show takes place from April 20-23 but visitors are invited to stay a while in the Harrogate area to fully explore and appreciate the incredible gardens of the region this spring.

Visiting the floral glories of RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate in spring is a must for garden enthusiasts.

Most Popular

From the incredible expertise on show at Harrogate’s RHS Garden Harlow Carr, to the exquisite double borders and immaculate planting at Newby Hall near Ripon, to the contemporary sculptures of the Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park near Masham - an extended visit to this beautiful part of the world takes in a wonderful wealth and variety of stunning formal gardens and outdoor spaces.

A perfect plot-to-plate experience is offered from the fragrant herbs and edible plants of the kitchen garden at Rudding Park Hotel near Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden near Ripon, it’s all about the incredible design of the 18th century water garden landscaping.