Harrogate singer-songwriter says music can open the door to a better life with new empowerment workshops
The workshops – which will take place at St Robert’s Club in Harrogate - are run by Empowered Living and are registered on North Yorkshire’s Approved Provider list.
This means anyone who has the right to support from Social Services or is already supported by Social Services will be able to get funding to attend the workshops on a longer term basis.
Workshop leader Rufus Beckett, a respected local musician, said: “I intend to take my 15 years experience and training of running music, sensory and arts workshops to create a new service that empowers people that are differently able and allows them to engage with and in turn enrich the local community around them.”
Running on Tuesday, September 19 and Tuesday, September 26 from 9am to 4pm, the sessions will feature singing, signing, dancing, drumming and songwriting.
Book at: [email protected]