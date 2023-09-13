Harrogate singer-songwriter says music can open the door to a better life with new empowerment workshops

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The workshops – which will take place at St Robert’s Club in Harrogate - are run by Empowered Living and are registered on North Yorkshire’s Approved Provider list.

This means anyone who has the right to support from Social Services or is already supported by Social Services will be able to get funding to attend the workshops on a longer term basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workshop leader Rufus Beckett, a respected local musician, said: “I intend to take my 15 years experience and training of running music, sensory and arts workshops to create a new service that empowers people that are differently able and allows them to engage with and in turn enrich the local community around them.”

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...