Harrogate Royal Hall Proms concert will commemorate the Queen’s reign and welcome King Charles to the throne

The event is being organised by Harrogate Marie Curie fundraising team. Their first Proms event in 2019 was a huge success, raising more than £20,000 for the charity. They are now hoping to recreate the magic following a pause forced by the pandemic.

Chairma of the group David Beswick said: “The team are determined to ensure the concert will deliver a last night concert to remember and include all of the traditional elements concert lovers look forward to.

“We also want the concert to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, and the accession of King Charles III to the throne. Across the British Isles and throughout the world, people have mourned the death of our greatest ever monarch. Someone, who was loved and respected, like none who went before her.

“We know the Queen was a music lover and at major ceremonial and celebratory events, the sound of brass and marching band music was a fundamental component.

“We’re delighted to have Grimethorpe Colliery Band at the event – they are the most famous name in the world of brass band music. They will lead the celebration of the Queen’s life, and wish our new monarch, King Charles III, a long and successful reign.

“Before his accession to the throne, King Charles was a Patron of Marie Curie. He has opened hospices and hosted many fundraising events for the charity, including joining people across the UK as part of our National Day of Reflection.

“For many of us, it will be our first opportunity to join in the singing of God Save our Gracious King.”

The event starts at 7pm and will feature classic Last Night of the Proms staples such as Royal Britannia and Jerusalem.

Senior community fundraiser Gemma Hewitt said: “I’m thrilled to have the Proms event back after such a difficult time for everyone over the past 2 years, and now with the sad death of the Queen – this hopefully will bring us all together to celebrate her, and our wonderful community spirit – with singing and flag waving, you will be sure to leave with a smile on your face”

All money raised from the event will help support Marie Curie, the leading end of life care charity which provides essential frontline nursing and hospice care for people with any terminal illness. It also has a free support line and a wealth of information and support on all aspects of dying, death and bereavement.

Tickets start from £20, and can be booked from the Royal Hall website at https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/venues/royal-hall/ or phone 01423 502116 or in person