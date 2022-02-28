Harrogate Rotary Club's competition with 33 schools to encourage artistic talent

Rotary Club art competition - The winning art by Lee Tak Yui, aged seven, of St Peters C of E Primary School in Harrogate.

The Rotary Club of Harrogate asked the pupils to colour a picture featuring The Cenotaph, Betty's Tea Rooms, Vision Support, The Pump Rooms, and Malcolm the weaver Roddy and Mairi in Valley Gardens.

Each school was also presented with a 'Trilogy' of the three Malcolm The Weaver books for their library.

The Rotary Club of Harrogate's The Art of Children competition - Claire Baxter judging with Malcolm Campbell.

So impressive were the results of The Art of Children competition, the Rotary Club has hailed Harrogate as "one of the most artistic towns in the UK."

Alistair Ratcliffe, Past President of The Rotary Club of Harrogate, and President during the Centenary Year of 2021, said: "The Rotary Club members are delighted to have inspired and encouraged so many children to become involved in our colouring competition.

"The Arts are crucial to youngsters education, and the fun and happiness can be clearly seen from all our magnificent entries.

"We are focussed on helping young people and have also just concluded The Harrogate Young Citizens Award, with eight nominations from Harrogate Ladies College, Girl Guiding, and Inspire Youth.

Children are our Future, treat them well and encourage them to achieve."

As part of the competition, talented local artist Claire Baxter was invited to judge the winners from over three hundred entries,

She was delighted with the energy and talent that has been shown and has commented on each of the winning entries.

The First Prize of £500 was awarded to St Peters Cof E Primary School for its entry from Lee Tak Yui aged seven.

Claire said: " The attention to detail was brilliant and the colouring was creative and positive. I loved the use of different colours and the technical effects created".

Second Prize of £150 was awarded to Hampsthwaite CofE Primary School for its entry from Felicity Sanderson aged eight.

Claire said: " I loved the different use of media, pen and coloured pencil, very clever. The blending of the sky was very effective, and the picture was very neatly coloured".

Third Prize of £100 went to Burton Leonard Primary School and the entry from Lily aged ten.

Claire said: "A massive amount of fun reflected in the choice of colours, and I loved the different coloured clouds. The rainbow coloured path is fantastic".

Fourth Prize of £50 this time to St Roberts Primary and their pupil Jan Marsalek aged six.

Claire said: "Huge energy that stood out from the others. Each section has been thought out and coloured with great detail".

Fifth Equal Prize - £25 each to Oatlands Junior School and Shona Colvin age ten, and jointly with Hampsthwaite CofE primary and their entry from Bobby Gaskell aged ten.