Harrogate rapper’s new song aims to spread a message of hope on domestic abuse to survivors and bullies
Sarah Winter, who was helped by Knaresborough arts charity Orb to gain the self confidence to perform in public, hopes the soulful and melodic new track called Love The Pain, will bring support to anyone affected by the issue.
"I have seen and lived domestic abuse myself, it’s been around me," said Sarah, who first took to the mic on stage at Knaresborough's feva festival in 2012.
"I have been around domestic abuse in my past and I know currently people who are domestic violence victims.
"It's such a relevant and sad topic and it affects so many people."
Sara first picked up a mic at the age of ten when she heard Eminem.
One of this intelligent rapper’s most recent tracks War Zone addressed the war in Ukraine while her classic Tears was recorded with Harrogate music producer Dan Mizen.
Last year saw her writing the moving Angels in tribute to her late father and Saint Michael's Hospice in Harrogate who looked after him so well.
"It’s important to talk about it because it happens to men and women, too,” said Sarah, who went to New Park Primary School and Harrogate College.
"I have seen and lived it myself,”
"I want to spread a real message to survivors and bullies everywhere.”
Love The Pain is available online via BandLab and also on YouTube.