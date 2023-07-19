Harrogate pub to host live music showcase this weekend for fabulous dog rescue charity

Rufus Beckett, a talented musician who has helmed local events such as Bed Fest for years, is putting on the gig at The Disappearing Chin pub on Beulah Street this Sunday. July 23.

The event will raise funds for Harrogate-based dog charity Miss Mollies Rescue, which was set up by Jeanne Thompson in 2003 to help find new homes for unwanted and abandoned dogs.

Running from 3pm to 9pm, the Acoustic All-Dayer programme will include:

Harrogate musician Rufus Beckett, left, has organised an all-day gig this weekend at The Disappearing Chin pub. Here he is pictured a few years ago on stage at Feva festival in Knaresborough with Will McKenzie. (Picture National World 1708122AM5)

3pm: Musical Empowerment

4pm: Rufus Beckett

5pm: Adam Westerman

6pm: Jamie Bevan

7pm: Makk

8pm: Jake Pattinson

Rufus Beckett said: “The Disappearing Chin has live music each Sunday but this is such a great line up of local talent.