Harrogate pub to host live music showcase this weekend for fabulous dog rescue charity
Rufus Beckett, a talented musician who has helmed local events such as Bed Fest for years, is putting on the gig at The Disappearing Chin pub on Beulah Street this Sunday. July 23.
The event will raise funds for Harrogate-based dog charity Miss Mollies Rescue, which was set up by Jeanne Thompson in 2003 to help find new homes for unwanted and abandoned dogs.
Running from 3pm to 9pm, the Acoustic All-Dayer programme will include:
3pm: Musical Empowerment
4pm: Rufus Beckett
5pm: Adam Westerman
6pm: Jamie Bevan
7pm: Makk
8pm: Jake Pattinson
Rufus Beckett said: “The Disappearing Chin has live music each Sunday but this is such a great line up of local talent.
"Makk has just done a live session with BBC introducing in York and North Yorkshire.”