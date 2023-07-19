News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Harrogate pub to host live music showcase this weekend for fabulous dog rescue charity

One of the most significant figures in the Harrogate live music scene has organised an Acoustic All-Dayer for charity this weekend.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST

Rufus Beckett, a talented musician who has helmed local events such as Bed Fest for years, is putting on the gig at The Disappearing Chin pub on Beulah Street this Sunday. July 23.

The event will raise funds for Harrogate-based dog charity Miss Mollies Rescue, which was set up by Jeanne Thompson in 2003 to help find new homes for unwanted and abandoned dogs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Running from 3pm to 9pm, the Acoustic All-Dayer programme will include:

Harrogate musician Rufus Beckett, left, has organised an all-day gig this weekend at The Disappearing Chin pub. Here he is pictured a few years ago on stage at Feva festival in Knaresborough with Will McKenzie. (Picture National World 1708122AM5)Harrogate musician Rufus Beckett, left, has organised an all-day gig this weekend at The Disappearing Chin pub. Here he is pictured a few years ago on stage at Feva festival in Knaresborough with Will McKenzie. (Picture National World 1708122AM5)
Harrogate musician Rufus Beckett, left, has organised an all-day gig this weekend at The Disappearing Chin pub. Here he is pictured a few years ago on stage at Feva festival in Knaresborough with Will McKenzie. (Picture National World 1708122AM5)
Most Popular

    3pm: Musical Empowerment

    4pm: Rufus Beckett

    5pm: Adam Westerman

    6pm: Jamie Bevan

    7pm: Makk

    8pm: Jake Pattinson

    Rufus Beckett said: “The Disappearing Chin has live music each Sunday but this is such a great line up of local talent.

    "Makk has just done a live session with BBC introducing in York and North Yorkshire.”

    Related topics:HarrogateYorkNorth Yorkshire