Harrogate premiere of new film on BAFTA winner Tony Palmer, John Lennon and more at Everyman cinema

Friends and collaborators - BAFTA winning filmmaker Tony Palmer and The Beatles' John Lennon.

But next Tuesday, July 20 will see the Everyman cinema in Harrogate present All We Got Was Love, a new 90-plus minute production about the life of documentary filmmaking icon Tony Palmer in a premiere attended by Mr Palmer himself.

Directed by Harrogate Film Society’s Henry Thompson and produced by fellow HFS member Brian Madden, the film brings together Palmer’s exciting sold-out visit to Harrogate Film Festival last year with clips from some of his BAFTA-winning films about the likes of John Lennon and new interviews about his life less ordinary.

BAFTA winning filmmaker Tony Palmer pictured in Harrogate in a scene from new film All We Got Was Love with director Henry Thompson and co-organiser Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser.

Now aged 80, Tony Palmer has made more than 100 documentary films over five decades, working with the likes of The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, Cream, Fairport Convention, Frank Zappa, Pete Townsend, Rory Gallagher, Tangerine Dream, Leonard Bernstein, Richard Burton, Dame Judi Dench, Ken Russell, Hugh Hefner, Michael Palin and John Osborne and winning 40 international prizes on the way from Emmys to Baftas.

Even as recently as 2017, Tony Palmer receivved the Outstanding Achievement Award at Toronto's Hot Docs Festival.

Director Henry Thompson said: “The occasion in March 2020 when Tony came to the Harrogate Film Festival turned out to be the last big cultural event in Harrogate before the lockdown and so it seems particularly appropriate that we should be marking the end of the restrictions with this screening on July 20.

“Despite the diverse range in subject matter in Tony Palmer’s many films - everything from John Lennon to Maria Callas - he has always been consistent in one very important detail - he allows the subject to tell its own story.

“To me, it seemed essential that we should follow the same approach; something our producer Brian Madden was very supportive of.”

All We Got Was Love was shot partly at last year’s personal appearance by the veteran filmmaker at Harrogate Film Festival, organised by Harrogate Film Society and Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser, and partly at Palmer’s home in London later in 2020.

The edit team comprised four people, led by Tom Spruce.

The filmmakers will be joined after the screening at 2pm next Tuesday of All We Got Was Love by Tony Palmer for a discussion and Q&A about the film hosted by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Mr Chalmers.

Mr Palmer’s visit is also sponsored by the Yorkshire Hotel in Harrogate.