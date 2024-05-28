Harrogate poet Ian Clarke to launch new collection at FEVA Festival in Knaresborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
Originally from The Fens in Cambridgeshire, Ian Clarke's new poetry pamphlet is called Staying On and exudes his usual mix of hard-headed realism and lyrical musicality with breathtaking images and a wider vision.
Clarke has previously been published widely in a variety of anthologies including: Writers of East Anglia, Contemporary Yorkshire Poetry, and multiple Otley Word Feast anthologies.
His new collection, which is set mostly in The Fens, will be launched at Knaresborough FEVA Festival in August, followed by Ripon Poetry Festival in September.
In his early years, Clarke received encouragement from Pete Brown, Beat poet and lyricist with rock legends Cream.
Other publications by Clarke, who has read at the Poetry Café in London, include A Slow Stirring (Indigo Dreams, 2012) and BARD 132, a broadsheet available from Atlantean Publishing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.