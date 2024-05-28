Harrogate poet Ian Clarke to launch new collection at FEVA Festival in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An acclaimed Harrogate-based poet is to unveil his latest collection at a series of festival appearances in the district.

Originally from The Fens in Cambridgeshire, Ian Clarke's new poetry pamphlet is called Staying On and exudes his usual mix of hard-headed realism and lyrical musicality with breathtaking images and a wider vision.

Clarke has previously been published widely in a variety of anthologies including: Writers of East Anglia, Contemporary Yorkshire Poetry, and multiple Otley Word Feast anthologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His new collection, which is set mostly in The Fens, will be launched at Knaresborough FEVA Festival in August, followed by Ripon Poetry Festival in September.

Acclaimed Harrogate-based poet Ian Clarke is to unveil his latest collection at a series of festival appearances in the district. (Picture contributed)

In his early years, Clarke received encouragement from Pete Brown, Beat poet and lyricist with rock legends Cream.