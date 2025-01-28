Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra unveils details of its forthcoming spring concert
For its forthcoming spring concert at St Mark’s Church in Harrogate, the orchestra is privileged to be joined on Beethoven’s violin concerto by soloist Richard Fletcher who has performed extensively and is well-known locally as leader of St Cecilia Orchestra and co-founder of the Dales Ensemble.
After studying violin with Jonathan Sparey of the Fitzwilliam String Quartet, Richard Fletcher then received the Dora Elizabeth Chappel scholarship to study on the prestigious joint course between the Royal Northern College of Music and Manchester University.
He graduated with first class honours before jumping straight into medical training, qualifying as a GP in 2015.
Richard has performed extensively as a soloist, including concertos by Sibelius, Bruch, Mendelssohn, Mozart, Vaughan Williams and Korngold as well as a diverse recital programme repertoire.
He plays on a copy of Nathan Milstein’s Stradivari violin made for him in 2000 by the Leyburn based luthier, Roger Hansell.
He is married to Chloe, HPO’s Leader, and in his spare time enjoys attempting to compete in triathlons.
Taking place on Saturday, February 8 at 8.30pm, the conductor is Jeremy Carnall and the leader is Chloe Fletcher.
The programme will also include Paul Graener's Divertimento.
Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra has recently welcomed new members to its ranks but is always looking for more players – particularly to enhance its string section.
Interested musicians can visit: https://www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk/
For concert tickets, visit: https://www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk/tickets/p/ticket
