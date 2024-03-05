Harrogate NHS hospital to benefit from musical event starring Harrogate Harmony Men’s Chorus
Taking place at 7pm next Thursday, March 14 at The Oatlands, 1 Coronation Grove in Harrogate, the concert promises a memorable evening of music and entertainment.
Included will be Harrogate Harmony Men’s Chorus singing a range of popular songs in four-part harmony, a singalong with the Misspent Ukes ukulele group, monologues, jokes and musical ditties.
Full bar facilities will be available throughout the evening.
The entry fee is £10 per person, paid on the door and money raised will be donated to The Friends of Harrogate Hospital.
This local, volunteer led charity has raised more than £2.3million to fund equipment for our hospital that cannot be funded by the NHS and that improves the patient experience.
To book tickets in advance, email [email protected] or call Leo on 07545 499326.
Information: https://hadca.org.uk/directory/organisation/16394