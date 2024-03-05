Harrogate NHS hospital to benefit from musical event starring Harrogate Harmony Men’s Chorus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place at 7pm next Thursday, March 14 at The Oatlands, 1 Coronation Grove in Harrogate, the concert promises a memorable evening of music and entertainment.

Included will be Harrogate Harmony Men’s Chorus singing a range of popular songs in four-part harmony, a singalong with the Misspent Ukes ukulele group, monologues, jokes and musical ditties.

Full bar facilities will be available throughout the evening.

On song for charity - Harrogate Harmony Men’s Chorus are to present a concert for The Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity next week. (Picture contributed)

The entry fee is £10 per person, paid on the door and money raised will be donated to The Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

This local, volunteer led charity has raised more than £2.3million to fund equipment for our hospital that cannot be funded by the NHS and that improves the patient experience.