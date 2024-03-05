Harrogate NHS hospital to benefit from musical event starring Harrogate Harmony Men’s Chorus

Harrogate Harmony Men’s Chorus are to present a charity concert for The Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity next week.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 5th Mar 2024, 12:54 GMT
Taking place at 7pm next Thursday, March 14 at The Oatlands, 1 Coronation Grove in Harrogate, the concert promises a memorable evening of music and entertainment.

Included will be Harrogate Harmony Men’s Chorus singing a range of popular songs in four-part harmony, a singalong with the Misspent Ukes ukulele group, monologues, jokes and musical ditties.

Full bar facilities will be available throughout the evening.

    On song for charity - Harrogate Harmony Men’s Chorus are to present a concert for The Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity next week. (Picture contributed)On song for charity - Harrogate Harmony Men’s Chorus are to present a concert for The Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity next week. (Picture contributed)
    The entry fee is £10 per person, paid on the door and money raised will be donated to The Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

    This local, volunteer led charity has raised more than £2.3million to fund equipment for our hospital that cannot be funded by the NHS and that improves the patient experience.

    To book tickets in advance, email [email protected] or call Leo on 07545 499326.

    Information: https://hadca.org.uk/directory/organisation/16394

