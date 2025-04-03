Harrogate musicians are taking disco and house scene by storm with stunning band

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A hot and happening band built round two talented Harrogate musicians is taking the disco and house scene by storm – with a Leeds show coming up this week.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DJ/producer Tee Cooper and songwriter/vocalist Harper Lake have combined with a cast of top live musicians to create Golden Gate who offer classic house and disco, played live, produced for the dance floor.

As well as their well-received Enter The Golden Gate EP on the world-renowned Disco Express label, it’s this Harrogate pair’s live performances which have been making a big impact with audiences at London’s Jazz Cafe, Hootananny, Wilderness and Glastonbury Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Golden Gate are to bring their Nuyorican Soul-inspired live show to Leeds for the first time.

Harrogate DJ/producer Tee Cooper and songwriter/vocalist Harper Lake have combined with a cast of top live musicians to create Golden Gate who offer classic house and disco,. (Picture contributed)

This Friday, April 4 will see Golden Gate appear as part of The Disco Express at Freedom Mills venue on Washington Street in Leeds.

Promising a night of disco hedonism, debauchery and late night dancing, Tee and Harper will have local guest musicians joining us as well as some of their band from London.

The band’s mission is to make disco and house music with real instruments and real people, inspired by the old but sounding new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The message is "hedonistic and positive music for hard times, so get on your dancing shoes”.

Running from 8pm to 3am, the line-up for The Disco Express event in Leeds this week will also include Crazy P, Bustin' Loose, Mister Jones and Bri Buckle, Campo, Craig Cameron and Marmajam

To book tickets, visit: https://ra.co/events/2105670