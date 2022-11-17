Harrogate musician warns ‘threats’ from crowd members are growing in live music scene

Harrogate's Howlin' Mat says life for most performers has become increasingly difficult since the pandemic arrived.

As well as financial struggles, the situation has been exacerbated by the changed behaviour of some audience members, he says.

"I have no complaints about the life I have chosen in general,” said Mat.

"I have been lucky enough to play all over the world and the experience has been amazing.

"Sadly, events over the last few years ranging from Brexit, the pandemic and now cost of living crisis have conspired to make touring a much more difficult proposition.

"Traditionally UK pubs have been my bread and butter work but I am increasingly finding that some pubs are not a safe place to work in.

"Being threatened, belittled, insulated is becoming the norm for my working week and I know i am not alone in these concerns.

"When I try to tell people about what I and other musicians have to put with they are surprised.

"It seems to be a national problem. People have changed."

The acclaimed Harrogate musician took up his solo career 15 years ago playing material by the likes of Robert Johnson, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Muddy Waters, Elmore James and Hound Dog Taylor.

In his time, he has gained a reputation as a blues musician across the country, in particular, for his slide guitar skills.

But the occasional behaviour of some audience members is so bad, Mat says he now suffers from a form of post-traumatic stress disorder (PSD).

Mat said: "I still have to make a living from live music so I have decided to take control of my music and where Iam playing.

"I am now booking a run of arts centres/community halls in the region.

"In the future I would love to see a campaign to make pubs a safer environment for all, especially for all the hard-working musicians who make Britain such a great place for live music."