Harrogate musician inspired by Glastonbury Festival set for 11th release in ten years
Led by SteveB and known from playing the likes of Harrogate’s Blues Bar and venues across Yorkshire, Never2Late has gone through many phases.
Now the Harrogate blues-rock act is about to issue his 11th release in the last ten years.
Of the three original tracks on the Heterogenous EP, there is a driving blues/rock called Moving On, a touch of Latin in Started Out With Nothing - plus a hauntingly beautiful acoustic track called Would I Have The Courage, in collaboration with violinist Joana Carvalhas, featuring lyrics inspired by the stories of Alexei Navalny and Viktoria Roshchyna who both mysteriously died in prison after opposing Putin.
The basic tacks were put down in Harrogate’s House of Sound recording studio.
Proceeds will be donated to Amnesty International.
For more information, visit: https://www.never2lateuk.co.uk/