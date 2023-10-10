Harrogate musical theatre company's launch night for its 100th annivesary show - how get involved

Musical director Jim Lunt says "Made in Dagenham’ draws on rock, pop, and soul genres to create a wonderful musical score that brings 1960s Dagenham to life"

The company was formed following a meeting on March10 1924 and those attending made the decision to present Trial By Jury at the Winter Gardens for three performances from May 24 1924.

The following year it performed A Rebel Maid at Harrogate Theatre. The show made a profit of £2 7s 3d which was donated to Harrogate Infirmary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total receipts were £666 7s 3d and the rent for the Grand Opera House – Harrogate Theatre – was £2111 2s 4d. Compare that to the budgets for productions today of £40,000 to £50,000.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HOPs have performed almost every year during the past 100 years, the performances stopped during World War Two.

Most Popular

They beat cancelled shows and closed theatres during the pandemic by putting on a restricted performance of Musical Squares – A Covid Concert.

President of the society Christine Littlewood, who has been with the group for 49 years, said: “One can reflect on the shows, cast members, directors, musical directors and choreographers plus chorus masters, pianists, backstage crews, photographers, front of house staff etc. The list is endless of those who have helped the Players on their way over all the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The thousands of supporters who have formed our audiences have been entertained by such a wide variety of shows. Tastes have changed with time and new shows are being written and challenge our present membership. I am delighted to hold the post of president as we celebrate our centenary next year.”

Having joined in 1975, Christine has been involved in every production since that date. She played Eliza in My Fair Lady, Maria in The Sound of Music, Anna in The King and I, Kate in Kiss Me Kate and Mrs Higgins in My Fair Lady.

The centenary production will be Made In Dagenham at the Harrogate Theatre from June 11 to 15. The show is based on the real events of the Ford sewing machinists’ strikes in 1968 and adapted from the 2010 film of the same name.

The musical follows the main character of Rita O'Grady, who acts as the spokesperson for a group of female workers at Ford's Dagenham plant, who go on strike to fight the inequality that becomes apparent when women workers were to be paid less as they were classed as unskilled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a hit at the Adelphi Theatre London on the West End starring Gemma Arterton.

Returning to HOPs is creative team of Jim Lunt, musical director, and Mike Kirkby, director/choreographer.

Jim said: “Made in Dagenham draws on rock, pop, and soul genres to create a wonderful musical score that brings 1960s Dagenham to life.

"The show celebrates the power of the sisterhood and resonates today as we still strive to achieve gender equality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike said: “HOPS will always have a special place in my heart and after 20-plus years, I am honoured to be back once again as director for this fabulous production.”

A launch evening to join the production – whether it is to be a cast member, backstage or front of house – will be held at the Keelan Centre Drama Studio, St John Fishers School, on Thursday October 12 at 7.30pm.