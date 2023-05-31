Harrogate Music Festival is set to showcase the up-and-coming stars of the classical world this summer

The Young Musicians Series has long welcomed great artists of the future, including Julian Lloyd Webber, who is set to return to the festival stage this year having first appeared in Harrogate as a Young Musician in 1970.

With the support of the Dorothy Parkinson Memorial Award for Young British Musicians, pianist Iwan Owen will open the series in the stunning setting of St Wilfrid’s Church.

Violinist Maja Horvat, who made her Wigmore Hall debut in 2021, is set to perform with 2023 guest curator pianist Robin Green.

Violinist Maja Horvat is set to perform with 2023 guest curator pianist Robin Green at this year's Summer Festival courtesy of Harrogate International Festivals.

Acclaimed guitarist Sam Rodwell will also bring a wide-ranging programme of chamber and folk music, from The Bonnie Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond to works by Bach and Dowland.

The Young Musicians Series will close with Leeds International Piano Competition finalist Thomas Kelly.

Harrogate International Festivals CEO, Sharon Canavar, said: “Harrogate Music Festival has a proud tradition of supporting up-and-coming stars, having long provided a springboard for the great artists of the future from Lesley Garrett, Emma Johnson and Julian Lloyd Webber to Amy Winehouse and Paloma Faith.

"This year is no exception, and it is an honour to platform these talented young musicians.”

Pianist Iwan Owen perform at this year's Summer Festival courtesy of Harrogate International Festivals in the stunning setting of St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate.

Tickets for each performance are £15, book to see all four for £50 and save £10.

Book via harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on or call 01423 562303.

FROM CLASSICAL MUSIC FAVOURITES TO ROCK CLASSICS – AND JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN

Acclaimed pianist and guest curator of this year’s Harrogate Music Festival Robin Green has brought together 12 musicians who will perform 10 concerts over four days from Thursday, July 6, in a thrilling celebration of live performance.

They will perform music that ranges from works by Dvořák and Bartok, to Iron Maiden and Queen classics as you’ve probably never heard them before.

Tango by Piazzolla (July 7, 3pm The Crown Hotel), features an afternoon of Tango music led by master bandoneon player Julian Rowlands.

“Julian is one of the world’s great bandoneon players so we’re very lucky to have him” says Green.

Another concert features renowned cellist/composer Christian Elliott, performing a solo project: ‘Android Summer’ (July 8, 1pm, The Crown).

The Ed Sheeran of the cello, he uses live and loops to create a unique performance.

Book via harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on or call 01423 562303

FESTIVALS CEO RECEIVES PRESIDENT’S AWARD FROM HARROGATE CHAMBER

At the Harrogate Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting, Sharon Canavar, CEO of Harrogate International Festivals, was honoured with the President's Award presented by Sue Kramer.

Kramer praised Canavar's hard work and dedication, mentioning her rise to CEO in 2010 and the significant changes she has brought.

Canavar has played a crucial role in the success of events such as the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival and Berwins Salon North.

Canavar expressed her delight at receiving the award: “I am absolutely delighted to have won this award.

"It is an honour to work and live in such an amazing place.

"We are very proud of the Festivals’ success, which is very well supported by the community and its sponsors.”

Last week HIF also won the Tourism Award at The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards.