Harrogate music fans weigh up important weather questions in run-up to Leeds Festival 2023

Running from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27 at Bramham Park, the three-day extravaganza boasts more than 150 of the world's biggest music acts, not to forget some fantastic late-night programming, a newly-expanded eco-campsite, the world’s biggest silent disco headlined by SIGMA, top comedians and much more.

Organisers may have been gutted” after Lewis Capaldi announced after this year’s Glastonbury Festival in June that he would be taking a break from touring after his health struggles but the line-up is packed with incredible names from all areas of the musical world.

But, as the tens of thousand fans look forward to seeing headliners such as Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The 1975, The Killers and Foals, they will also have one anxious eye on the weather.

Flashback to a previous Leeds Festival as music fans set off for Bramham Park. ( Picture National World/Simon Hulme)

According to the forecasts, what festival-goers can look forward to will be neither a heatwave nor a mud bath.

The UK’s national weather service, The Met Office, is forecasting a mix of clouds, sunshine and light showers for the duration of Leeds Festival.

The good news is Thursday should be totally dry but the three main days are forecast to see some light showers.

The temperature each festival day will range from a high of 21 C to a low of 19 C - that's 70 and 66 degrees fahrenheit.

Other acts to look forward to at Leeds Festival this weekend include Becky Hill, Loyle Carner, Wet Leg, Nothing But Thieves, Rina Siwiyama, Declan Mckenna, Mimi Webb, Yard Act, Trippie Red, Holly Humberstone, Bicep Live, Chase Atlantic, You Me At Six, Don Broco and many more.

There have also been press reports that surprise guests will be playing secret sets this year at Leeds Festival and its sister event at Reading.

The speculation so far includes the likes of Bombay Cycle Club and Girl In Red.