Harrogate music fans set for return of Live at Leeds with an incredible 150-plus artists, 14 venues and 16 stages

The return of Live at Leeds as Live At Leeds: In The City 2022 this Saturday will see 150-plus artists including Gruff Rhys (pictured) at 14 venues and 16 stages in a single day.

this Saturday, October 15.

Boasting 150-plus artists, 14 venues and 16 stages in a single day, the cream of the indie music world are all coming to the city.

The impressive line-up includes Gruff Rhys, White Lies, Pale Waves, Sundara Karma, Warmduscher, Thomas Headon, Palace, Working Men’s Club, Swim Deep, W H Lung, Baby Queen, Sea Power, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Bears in Trees, Los Bitchos, Opus Kink, Tom A Smith, Cate and many more.

Combining essential new voices with beloved bands whose journey has grown and grown through Live At Leeds history, Festival promoter Joe Hubbard is proud of the programme he has put together.

“There was an incredible reaction to the names we announced," Joe said.

"There’s something amazing about bringing together some of the most exciting names in new music that us in the Live At Leeds office have been playing constantly or lucky enough to see this year.

"I can’t wait to dive around the city catching set after set of must-see moments

"We’re sure everyone will come away from the festival with countless new favourite artists.”

Organisers enjoyed a great success with the new Live at Leeds: In The Park in May.