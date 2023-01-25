Harrogate music fans given important ticket advice over Deer Shed Festival 2023

Crowds enjoying a recent Deer Shed Festival at Baldersby Park near Thirsk. (Picture Andrew Benge)

This month is your last opportunity to sign up for the Deer Shed instalment ticket payment plan which allows you to spread the cost of your adult ticket purchase over a number of months.

Running from July 28-31 at Baldersby Park near Thirsk, the line-up for this year’s festival – the 13th to date – is set to be the best yet for this family-friendly, high quality event.

Among the big acts already announced are thrilling jazz act The Comet Is Coming, the ground-breaking Public Service Broadcasting, legendary Scottish indie outfit The Delgados, Gaz Coombes of Supergrass – plus newer name such as The Big Moon, Rozi Plain, Gwenno, Skinny Pelembe, Dream Wife and This Is The Kit.

Next month will see further announcements of the 2023 Deer Shed schedule with comedy, science, literature, theatre, children and sports activities.

For anyone who wants to take advantage of the instalment ticket payment plan, they need to purchase the first instalment by January 31 via www.deershedfestival.com/tickets

Standard tickets are still available on the same link.

Despite attracting audiences of 10,000 people each year, Deer Shed Festival remains a high quality festival for all - families, friends and fans.