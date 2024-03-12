Harrogate music fans' favourite festival announces full line-up for summer 2024 in North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Running from from July 26-29, the 14th edition of this high-quality, family-friendly feast of indie music, literature, children’s events and more had already announced its headliners – Bombay Bicycle Club, The Coral, CMAT.

Now comes the final list of musical additions to the annual independent festival held in the beautiful surroundings of Baldersby Park in Topcliffe near Thirsk.

High on the list are the incredible KOKOKO from Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage’s indie rock band is to appear in North Yorkshire’s celebrated Deer Shed Festival 2024. (Picture contributed)

Known for their legendary live performances, the band’s high-energy, genre-defying sound seamlessly blends electronic, punk, and Afrobeat influences.

Also included in the final announcement are is LYR, the genre-splicing ‘supergroup’ from Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, British singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy and Nana Benz du Togo, a feminist quintet from West Africa who create organic-electronic songs; merging voodoo tradition and soul, aimed for the dance floor.

Making a very welcome return to Baldersby Park will be four-piece London-based/Bahrain-founded Flamingods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining them will be local, Leeds-based Deadletter who’ve just had a sell-out show in the ciry’s Brudenell Social Club.

Oliver Jones, co-founder of Deer Shed Festival, said: “We have been running Deer Shed since 2010 and in all that time I don’t think I can remember quite as much amazing new music in an announcement, from both established acts and brand new artists.

"Deer Shed 2024 will be a classic, I have no doubt.”

Last year saw Deer Shed Festival named festival of the year at the LIVE Awards in London and this year’s perfectly-curated line-up of acts well known from Jools Holland, BBC 6 Music and the wider world suggests they might be in the running for the top award again this year.