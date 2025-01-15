Harrogate music event is to shine a light on the legend of Nick Drake

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The legendary Nick Drake – who recorded some of the most hauntingly beautiful music of all time but slipped through the commercial cracks while he lived - is now to be the subject of a special event in Harrogate.

Next week’s Vinyl Sessions will see bestselling music writer Rob Chapman talk about the late singer-songwriter and, also, another ‘lost boy’ of the 1960s, Syd Barrett.

The author of Unsung: Unsaid - Syd and Nick in Absentia and Syd Barrett: A Very Irregular Head (Faber & Faber), the Mojo and Uncut writer will star in ‘An evening with Rob Chapman Plus Pink Floyd & Nick Drake on Vinyl’.

Helmed by Colin Paine, this exciting evening at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen on Wednesday, January 22 will see Chapman shine new light on Nick Drake.

The Cambridge-born singer-songwriter only made three albums – Five Leaves Left (1969), Bryter Later (1971) and Pink Moon (1972) but continues to influence musicians to this day - including José González, whose song Heartbeats reached number nine in the UK charts in 2006, and the Brit Award winning Laura Marling.

The Q&A with Rob Chapman will be conducted by Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser and his Charm colleague James Littlewood.

The musical section will feature two classic albums: Pink Floyd’s debut The Piper at the Gates of Dawn and Pink Moon, Nick Drake’s third and final studio album.

Every penny from the Vinyl Sessions event will go to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.