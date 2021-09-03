Harrogate MP's furious blast as loss of TV signals goes on and on after mast blaze

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones.

Mr Jones’s intervention comes amid reports that a signal might not be restored to some parts of his constituency for another two months.

The Bilsdale transmitter was the victim of a fire on 10 August and TV services were lost to an estimated one million people.

The company which own the mast, Arqiva, have published regular updates and have restored some services to the majority of homes but wrangles over land ownership, planning rules for a temporary mast and access to the site are rumoured to be hampering efforts for a full and permanent solution.

Mr Jones commented: “Everyone understands that if a TV transmitter mast catches fire then services are likely to be interrupted for a week or two; maybe a month. To be told after more than three weeks that services may be out for another two months isn’t acceptable.

“I fail to understand, therefore, why the mast owners, the land owners and other stakeholders groups can’t get round a table and get a solution up and running quickly.

"The television is a lifeline for many particularly those who are nervous about going out as much still.

"It is hard to see why everyone can’t work together to get round issues of who owns the land, planning processes and other concerns.