Harrogate Model Railway Group’s exhibition steams into town this bank holiday

Sebastian Powley watches one of the locomotives trundle around the exhibit at a recent Harrogate Model Railway Group exhibition at St Aidan's C of E School, Harrogate.

The show builds on the group’s successful February 2022 exhibition, with 11 layouts spanning all major gauges from OO9 to O, including HOe.

Of interest to OO gauge enthusiasts will be the group’s Little Aire layout, which was featured in the April 2022 edition of Railway Modeller magazine.

Enthusiasts of P4 and EM gauges are catered for with the Canaan Lane and Kyle of Macallan Locomotive Shed layouts.

In addition to the layouts, there will be a number of trade stands, including exhibition regulars Starbeck Models, CM3 Models, GM Transport Books and Road & Rail Collectables.

The group will also have a stand offering a selection of new and second-hand model railway-related items for sale.

A number of companies, including Acomb Model Makers and Art & Loco Building, will be demonstrating their products, on hand to offer visitors helpful tips and guidance with their modelling projects.

Heritage railways are represented by the Wensleydale Railway Society. For those that fancy a flutter, there is a tombola offering lots of tempting prizes.

Catering facilities are available, offering light refreshments and snacks throughout the day. The site offers free parking and there is unrestricted access for those visitors with mobility issues. The nearest railway

station is Hornbeam Park, which is about 15 minutes away on foot.