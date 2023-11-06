Harrogate man who appeared on BBC's Look North to play unusual event at much-loved Knaresborough bar

Harrogate’s talented ‘singing rail conductor’ has appeared on BBC TV in the run-up to special event in Knaresborough this weekend.

An Evening With Paul Mirfin will see the local musician, artist and Northern rail staff member, who was featured on BBC TV’s Look North recently, combine a performance of his own acclaimed rootsy, folk rock songs with an oil painting demonstration at one of the Harrogate area’s smallest but best-loved bars.

Starting at 7pm on Friday, November 10, the evening of art music and ale will take place at the Track & Sleeper bar located, fittingly enough, at Knaresborough railway station.

The multi-talented Mirfin attracted media attention across Yorkshire last month when he held an auction of his railway-themed art at the station.

A self-taught artist, this popular figure only began oil painting during the Covid pandemic in 2021.