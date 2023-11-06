News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate man who appeared on BBC's Look North to play unusual event at much-loved Knaresborough bar

Harrogate’s talented ‘singing rail conductor’ has appeared on BBC TV in the run-up to special event in Knaresborough this weekend.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:55 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 10:56 GMT
An Evening With Paul Mirfin will see the local musician, artist and Northern rail staff member, who was featured on BBC TV’s Look North recently, combine a performance of his own acclaimed rootsy, folk rock songs with an oil painting demonstration at one of the Harrogate area’s smallest but best-loved bars.

Starting at 7pm on Friday, November 10, the evening of art music and ale will take place at the Track & Sleeper bar located, fittingly enough, at Knaresborough railway station.

The multi-talented Mirfin attracted media attention across Yorkshire last month when he held an auction of his railway-themed art at the station.

A self-taught artist, this popular figure only began oil painting during the Covid pandemic in 2021.

For tickets for Friday‘s event costing £10, check with the bar.

