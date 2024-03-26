Harrogate man highlights discovery of 'rock music legends autographs' on wall of pub from 60 years ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bernard Higgins, a local campaigner who has previously thrown a spotlight on legendary 18th century Knaresborough road builder ‘Blind Jack’, said the signatures of what looked like the Rolling Stones may have been done after a concert in York.

The Harrogate Advertiser travelled to the pub in York to verify the story but is not publishing its name for the sake of the pub’s privacy.

Handwritten on the wall of an upstairs room in large letters in what appears to be pink lipstick, as well as those of messrs Jagger, Richards, Watts and Wyman, there is also the name of Brian Jones.

Rock n roll holy grail - Harrogate man Bernard Higgins, middle, in the York pub with what may be the Rolling Stones' autographs on the wall behind him. Also pictured Graham Chalmers, left. (Picture contributed)

As the latter talented musician died in mysterious circumstances in 1969, that means the autographs, if they are genuine, must have been done in February 1964, the date of the Stones only known concert appearance in York in that decade.

Mr Higgins is hoping that, perhaps, Mick Jagger or another member of the band, will visit York at some point to confirm this potentially significant piece of rock n roll history.

Afterall, Pete Townsend of The Who returned to Leeds to unveil a plaque at the scene of the classic Live at Leeds album.