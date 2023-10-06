News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate is set to host 30 live music events in new festival including 1990s Britpop star

The full line-up of a brand new Harrogate music festival featuring 30 live events in 15 venues across three days with a special appearance by the lead singer of hit-making Britpop band Dodgy has now been announced.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:22 BST
Launched by Harrogate BID, the town’s first-ever Harrogate Music Weekender will see venues such as Manahatta, Husk Beer Emporium, The Den, Artizan Café, West Park, HMV, Piccolino, The Crown Hotel and Foundry Project all lay on a wide variety of live music, from DJs to acoustic singers, local indie acts and rock bands.

Talking place from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15, Matthew Chapman, manager of Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), said he hoped the new event would become an annual part of the town’s calendar and help attract visitors to Harrogate.

"We are really excited for the first ever Harrogate Music Weekender to begin in a week’s time,” said Mr Chapman.

Harrogate Music Weekender - The full line-up of a brand new music festival featuring 30 live events in 15 venues across three days has been revealed. (Picture contributed)Harrogate Music Weekender - The full line-up of a brand new music festival featuring 30 live events in 15 venues across three days has been revealed. (Picture contributed)
    "It has been really great to see the response from local venues wanting to get involved and creating such a great line-up for the weekend.

    “We are looking forward to making this a successful annual offer in the Harrogate events calendar and hopefully bring people from far and wide into the town to experience the vibrant live music offer that we have.”

    Harrogate Music Weeknder: Full programme

    Friday, October 13

    Flashback to 1997 - The lead singer of hit-making Britpop band Dodgy on stage in Leeds. The band's lead singer Nigel Clark is to appear in Harrogate Music Weekender.(PIcture Mark Bickerdike/National World)Flashback to 1997 - The lead singer of hit-making Britpop band Dodgy on stage in Leeds. The band's lead singer Nigel Clark is to appear in Harrogate Music Weekender.(PIcture Mark Bickerdike/National World)
    Opening event: 6-8pm - The Yorkshire Hotel Sky Bar - DJ Mark Green

    5:30pm-7:30pm - Foundry Project - Robbie Miller

    7pm-9pm - Doubletree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa - DJ in Fredericks Lounge

    7pm-11pm – West Park Hotel – DJ & Sax

    7:30pm-9:30pm - Artizan Café - Musical Empowerment, a local inclusive band

    8pm-10pm - Piccolino - DJ

    8pm-10pm - Manahatta - North Road live band

    8p -10pm - Husk - Biz & Jason band

    8pm-10pm - The Yorkshire Hotel - DJ Dean Snowdon

    8pm-midnight - Doubletree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa - Abba Tribute Night (ticketed)

    8pm-late - Foundry Project - DJ Patrick Wood

    10pm-midnight - The Den - The Robbie Miller Band

    Saturday, October 14

    2pm-4pm - HMV, Victoria Shopping Centre - Ade Payne

    2pm-6pm - Harrogate Theatre - Ember and Matt Edgington

    3pm-5pm - The Den - Biz Denton

    3pm-late - West Park Hotel

    Opening event: 6pm-8pm - The Crown Hotel - Singo Bingo

    7:45pm-9:15pm - The Den - The Henri Gaston Experience Nigel Clark

    8pm-late - Revolucion De Cuba - Mariachi Band and DJ

    7pm-late - Manahatta - DJ Max Czernik

    8pm-late - Foundry Project - DJ

    8pm-late - Piccolino - DJ Josh Farcas

    9:45pm -10:45pm - The Den - Jonny Skinner

    11pm-12:30am - The Den - Nigel Clark (1990's front man from Dodgy)

    Sunday, October 15

    12pm-4pm - Husk - Husk's Sunday Wax - Bring Your Own Vinyl and we'll play at least 1 side!

    1pm-5pm - Cedar Court Hotel Tipi on The Stray - Nathan - So 'n' So Music

    4pm-7pm - Banyan - North Road lead singer and drummer double act

    4pm-11pm - Husk - Harrogate's Indie's Block Party DJ Takeover featuring Pizza Social, Husk, Lillypad & Mabgate Bleach on the decks

    7pm-8:45pm - The Den - Jake Pattinson

    9pm-11pm - The Den - Hobo Chic

    As well as the events across the weekend, Harrogate BID will also have a walking DJ booth and street performers in the town.

    Information: https://harrogatebid.co.uk/harrogate-set-for-big-music-weekend/