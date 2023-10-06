Harrogate is set to host 30 live music events in new festival including 1990s Britpop star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Launched by Harrogate BID, the town’s first-ever Harrogate Music Weekender will see venues such as Manahatta, Husk Beer Emporium, The Den, Artizan Café, West Park, HMV, Piccolino, The Crown Hotel and Foundry Project all lay on a wide variety of live music, from DJs to acoustic singers, local indie acts and rock bands.

Talking place from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15, Matthew Chapman, manager of Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), said he hoped the new event would become an annual part of the town’s calendar and help attract visitors to Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are really excited for the first ever Harrogate Music Weekender to begin in a week’s time,” said Mr Chapman.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Music Weekender - The full line-up of a brand new music festival featuring 30 live events in 15 venues across three days has been revealed. (Picture contributed)

Most Popular

"It has been really great to see the response from local venues wanting to get involved and creating such a great line-up for the weekend.

“We are looking forward to making this a successful annual offer in the Harrogate events calendar and hopefully bring people from far and wide into the town to experience the vibrant live music offer that we have.”

Harrogate Music Weeknder: Full programme

Friday, October 13

Flashback to 1997 - The lead singer of hit-making Britpop band Dodgy on stage in Leeds. The band's lead singer Nigel Clark is to appear in Harrogate Music Weekender.(PIcture Mark Bickerdike/National World)

Opening event: 6-8pm - The Yorkshire Hotel Sky Bar - DJ Mark Green

5:30pm-7:30pm - Foundry Project - Robbie Miller

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7pm-9pm - Doubletree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa - DJ in Fredericks Lounge

7pm-11pm – West Park Hotel – DJ & Sax

7:30pm-9:30pm - Artizan Café - Musical Empowerment, a local inclusive band

8pm-10pm - Piccolino - DJ

8pm-10pm - Manahatta - North Road live band

8p -10pm - Husk - Biz & Jason band

8pm-10pm - The Yorkshire Hotel - DJ Dean Snowdon

8pm-midnight - Doubletree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa - Abba Tribute Night (ticketed)

8pm-late - Foundry Project - DJ Patrick Wood

10pm-midnight - The Den - The Robbie Miller Band

Saturday, October 14

2pm-4pm - HMV, Victoria Shopping Centre - Ade Payne

2pm-6pm - Harrogate Theatre - Ember and Matt Edgington

3pm-5pm - The Den - Biz Denton

3pm-late - West Park Hotel

Opening event: 6pm-8pm - The Crown Hotel - Singo Bingo

7:45pm-9:15pm - The Den - The Henri Gaston Experience Nigel Clark

8pm-late - Revolucion De Cuba - Mariachi Band and DJ

7pm-late - Manahatta - DJ Max Czernik

8pm-late - Foundry Project - DJ

8pm-late - Piccolino - DJ Josh Farcas

9:45pm -10:45pm - The Den - Jonny Skinner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11pm-12:30am - The Den - Nigel Clark (1990's front man from Dodgy)

Sunday, October 15

12pm-4pm - Husk - Husk's Sunday Wax - Bring Your Own Vinyl and we'll play at least 1 side!

1pm-5pm - Cedar Court Hotel Tipi on The Stray - Nathan - So 'n' So Music

4pm-7pm - Banyan - North Road lead singer and drummer double act

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4pm-11pm - Husk - Harrogate's Indie's Block Party DJ Takeover featuring Pizza Social, Husk, Lillypad & Mabgate Bleach on the decks

7pm-8:45pm - The Den - Jake Pattinson

9pm-11pm - The Den - Hobo Chic