Harrogate is set to host 30 live music events in new festival including 1990s Britpop star
and live on Freeview channel 276
Launched by Harrogate BID, the town’s first-ever Harrogate Music Weekender will see venues such as Manahatta, Husk Beer Emporium, The Den, Artizan Café, West Park, HMV, Piccolino, The Crown Hotel and Foundry Project all lay on a wide variety of live music, from DJs to acoustic singers, local indie acts and rock bands.
Talking place from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15, Matthew Chapman, manager of Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), said he hoped the new event would become an annual part of the town’s calendar and help attract visitors to Harrogate.
"We are really excited for the first ever Harrogate Music Weekender to begin in a week’s time,” said Mr Chapman.
"It has been really great to see the response from local venues wanting to get involved and creating such a great line-up for the weekend.
“We are looking forward to making this a successful annual offer in the Harrogate events calendar and hopefully bring people from far and wide into the town to experience the vibrant live music offer that we have.”
Harrogate Music Weeknder: Full programme
Friday, October 13
Opening event: 6-8pm - The Yorkshire Hotel Sky Bar - DJ Mark Green
5:30pm-7:30pm - Foundry Project - Robbie Miller
7pm-9pm - Doubletree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa - DJ in Fredericks Lounge
7pm-11pm – West Park Hotel – DJ & Sax
7:30pm-9:30pm - Artizan Café - Musical Empowerment, a local inclusive band
8pm-10pm - Piccolino - DJ
8pm-10pm - Manahatta - North Road live band
8p -10pm - Husk - Biz & Jason band
8pm-10pm - The Yorkshire Hotel - DJ Dean Snowdon
8pm-midnight - Doubletree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa - Abba Tribute Night (ticketed)
8pm-late - Foundry Project - DJ Patrick Wood
10pm-midnight - The Den - The Robbie Miller Band
Saturday, October 14
2pm-4pm - HMV, Victoria Shopping Centre - Ade Payne
2pm-6pm - Harrogate Theatre - Ember and Matt Edgington
3pm-5pm - The Den - Biz Denton
3pm-late - West Park Hotel
Opening event: 6pm-8pm - The Crown Hotel - Singo Bingo
7:45pm-9:15pm - The Den - The Henri Gaston Experience Nigel Clark
8pm-late - Revolucion De Cuba - Mariachi Band and DJ
7pm-late - Manahatta - DJ Max Czernik
8pm-late - Foundry Project - DJ
8pm-late - Piccolino - DJ Josh Farcas
9:45pm -10:45pm - The Den - Jonny Skinner
11pm-12:30am - The Den - Nigel Clark (1990's front man from Dodgy)
Sunday, October 15
12pm-4pm - Husk - Husk's Sunday Wax - Bring Your Own Vinyl and we'll play at least 1 side!
1pm-5pm - Cedar Court Hotel Tipi on The Stray - Nathan - So 'n' So Music
4pm-7pm - Banyan - North Road lead singer and drummer double act
4pm-11pm - Husk - Harrogate's Indie's Block Party DJ Takeover featuring Pizza Social, Husk, Lillypad & Mabgate Bleach on the decks
7pm-8:45pm - The Den - Jake Pattinson
9pm-11pm - The Den - Hobo Chic
As well as the events across the weekend, Harrogate BID will also have a walking DJ booth and street performers in the town.