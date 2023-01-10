Harrogate International Festivals starts 2023 in style, thanks to Berwins Solicitors

The series of entertaining speaker-events – curated and produced by the arts charity - will make its return in February with the first of six not-to-be-missed TED-style talks.

At each Salon, dubbed as the go-to ‘night out’ for the post-clubbing generation, three speakers delve deep into their area of expertise, enriching the intellectual lives of their audience with incisive treatments of various subjects.

Previous guests have included former Guardian editor, Alan Rusbridger, the world’s first forensic jeweller, Marie Maclennan, and BBC Radio 4 comedian and writer Wil Hodgson.

The stage is set for the return of Berwins Salon North! Pictured are Martin Whincup, Associate Director of Berwins Solicitors, and Sharon Canavar, Harrogate Festivals Chief Executive

The three speakers for the first Berwins Salon North of 2023 are professor of circadian neuroscience Russell Foster, fashion psychology expert Dion Terrelonge, and geneticist and science populariser Adam Rutherford.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate Festivals Chief Executive, said: “Thanks to the announcement from Berwins, it is full steam ahead planning this year’s programme of events.

“Without the financial backing of Berwins Solicitors, we simply wouldn’t be able to stage these wonderfully challenging and fun talks, which have been listed in ‘The Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine.

Associate Director of Berwins Solicitors, Martin Whincup, said: “Berwins Salon North, which has been a permanent fixture on Harrogate’s cultural calendar for many years now, promotes reflection and deep thinking, habits we consider vital for self-improvement, and we are proud to play our part in the staging of these events.”

