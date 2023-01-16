Harrogate International Festivals hailed a ‘great training ground’ for young musicians by top pianist

Harrogate International Festivals appearance in the Sunday Series - Ashley Wass, pianist and Director of Music at the world-renowned Yehudi Menuhin School.

Yehudi Menuhin was once the Patron of the nearly 60-year-old Harrogate arts institution.

Now his successor, Ashley Wass, who graced the Festival stage back in 2007, is opening this year’s Harrogate International Sunday Series, when he will perform works by Bach, Franck, Schumann, Alexey Shor and Shostakovich.

The internationally-renowned pianist, who was a prize winner at the Leeds International Piano Competition in 2000 and is the only British person so far to win the London International Piano Competition, said:

Flashback - Music legend Yehudi Menuhin with Dame Fanny Waterman, right, in 1977.

“Developing performing experience is an essential aspect of any young musician’s growth; by playing for a public, we learn so much about ourselves and the music we play," said Ashley Wass.

“But building a life in music is about much more than simply being onstage – it’s about learning how to interact with promoters, agents, audiences, fellow musicians and countless other stakeholders.”

The acclaimed Wass went on to describe festival opportunities, such as those provided by Harrogate International Festivals, as ‘a great training ground for all of these things.’

For his Harrogate appearance, one of the works chosen by Ashley, who puts his success down to “curiosity, open-mindedness, variety, and a willingness to change when change is needed", is Alexey Shor’s Piano Sonata in A Minor, the only living composer amongst four late greats in his programme.

Harrogate International Festivals Sunday Series location The Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate.

The top pianist said: “There’s always something wonderful about the process of learning a new piece without the burden of preconception; I find it’s the point at which I’m arguably most creative.“Beyond the Shor, the rest of my programme is a snapshot of my musical interests and how they’ve evolved over the years.”

Taking up his role at the Yehudi Menuhin School on April 1, 2020, two weeks into the first Covid lockdown, was a challenge for Wass, the school and its pupils.

“I spent the first three months working remotely from the south of France, staying with my wife’s family!

“Delivering instrumental lessons online was a great challenge for my staff, but the most profound loss was the communal music making activities.

“We filled the spaces that those projects would normally occupy with a wide range of workshops, interviews and discussions,” he said.

In addition to his Harrogate appearance, Ashley is helping with preparations to celebrate the Menuhin School’s 60th birthday.

He will also be heading to China in his role as Director of Music at the Menuhin School’s sister school in Quingdao.

“There are recitals, competition juries, classes and mixed-genre projects to keep my life varied and invigorating,” he said

And of returning to Harrogate, Ashley added: “I’ve always been incredibly fond of Harrogate and the surrounding region, and I’ve returned there many times over the years, most recently for a short break with my wife last year.

“Sadly, on that occasion we both fell ill and did very little!”

Ashley Wass, who will play the Harrogate International Sunday Series at the Old Swan Hotel on Sunday, January 29, appears thanks to the support of the European Foundation for Support of Culture EUFSC.

