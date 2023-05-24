Harrogate International Festivals announces new sponsorship boost as local firms back its important role in town
Harrogate Family Law have signed up as Premier Partners for the festivals in the company of other businesses in the local area, such as Theakston, Rudding Park and Nicholls Tyreman.
New sponsors, B2B telecommunications and IT provider Croft Communications will also be coming onboard as a new Communications Partner, sponsoring Harrogate International Festivals’ year-round delivery of events.
Sharon Canavar, Harrogate Festivals Chief Executive, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support of both of these sponsors.
"For us, it means that we can progress with our fantastic programme of events, including the upcoming Harrogate Music Festival, Berwin Salon North, and the popular Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival.
“As a charitable organisation, we are funded almost entirely by ticket sales, sponsorship and donations, with just two per cent of our income coming from public funding.
"For more than 50 years, our portfolio has dramatically increased the cultural and tourism offer for Harrogate and the surrounding area.”
Andrew Meehan, Managing Director at Harrogate Family Law, said: “We are delighted to be renewing as a Premier Partner and supporting the festivals for another year.
"Harrogate International Festivals is renowned for putting on a selection of world class entertainment with some of the best industry talent.”
Mark Bramley, Croft Communications Chief Executive, also commented: “As a new sponsor, our business is proud to be playing a part in the line-up of exciting events Harrogate International Festivals is due to be hosting.
"We look forward to seeing the amazing cultural experiences brought to life in Harrogate this year,” he said.
One popular HIF event coming back shortly is Berwins Salon North.
The next night in the popular series will take place on Thursday, June 8 at 7.30pm at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate.
The guest speakers exploring the theme of 'Electric Lives' will include award-winning science writer Sally Adee, musician Oliver Condy and author Oliver Burkeman.
The host is Helen Bagnall.
For more information and tickets, visit www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com