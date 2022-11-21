Harrogate independent record label's celebrates new success with Status Quo legend

On Harrogate's Barrel And Squidger Records label - Lee O’Brien with Status Quo legend Francis Rossi.

Barrel And Squidger Records' release of Rock Remembers Rick EP, in memory of Status Quo legend Rick Parfitt, last week entered the Official UK Singles charts for the seventh time, reaching number 6 on the vinyl chart and number 12 on the overall physical singles listings.

It originally entered the latter chart at number 2 on its original 2017 release, raising funds for children’s cancer charity The Shona Smile Foundation.

This particular re-entry was achieved off the back of Lancaster hard rock band Massive Wagons’ new Top 10 album, Triggered!

Label owner Jason Hodgson said: "Their track on our multi-artist 2017 EP was their debut appearance on 7” vinyl.

"They’ve since become one of the country’s biggest contemporary rock bands, and every new success attracts new fans who in turn seek out their back catalogue.

"Once we alerted the band to our EP picking up in sales, they threw their full support behind it again and put us straight back in the Top 10, too!"

July this year saw another notable moment for Barrel And Squidger Records when it released the album This Is Me by London singer-songwriter Lee O’Brien.

Jason said: "Lee is related to both Status Quo frontman Francis Rossi, and John Farnham, best known for his 1980s global hit You’re The Voice.

"Francis hadn't realised Lee was such an accomplished songwriter in his own right, and an offer to spend a little time in Rossi's home studio soon turned into a full-blown album project.

"It’s a real honour to have Francis Rossi OBE on the label, albeit indirectly!

"He produced the whole album and contributed lead guitar, bass guitar, keyboards and backing vocals throughout.

"He also co-wrote four of the songs with Lee, who’s on lead vocals, guitar and drums.

"We produced a series of funny, irreverant interview clips with the pair, which can be viewed on the Barrel And Squidger Records YouTube channel.

"Francis was also good enough to authorise their publication on Status Quo’s official website and social media accounts, as well as giving the album a mention in Quo’s current tour programme."

Following the Harrogate independent label’s successful track record of selling new music to Status Quo’s vast fan base, it was amazed to be personally selected by music mogul Simon Napier-Bell – manager of Wham – to be the exclusive retailer of his own new Quo-related project.

His latest album project, Rock Perfect by Amsterdam Rock Exchange, features appearances from Status Quo bassist John “Rhino” Edwards and Rick Parfitt’s replacement Richie Malone, along with the Netherlands' finest session musicians.

Jason said: "It’s been incredibly humbling to find myself working with such a titan of the industry.

"Simon knows and has worked with so many legends throughout his lengthy career and has been extremely generous with his time and experience during my Skype calls with him from his home in Thailand.

"I once asked if he preferred his involvement to remain in the background.

"He replied, “Jason, if you don’t use this opportunity to promote yourself, I shall be very disappointed in you!”

