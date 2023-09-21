Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate Music Weekender will see an array of live performances, street entertainers and special offers to drive footfall to the town centre hospitality venues.

After being told by local businesses that trade slows down in between summer and Christmas, the BID is bringing its well-known creative flare back to the town to get people dancing and spending.

The music weekender will take place from Friday 13 till Sunday 15 October and guests can expect everything from rock and acoustic to Ibiza anthems and throwback hits.

Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) is preparing to host the town’s first ever three-day music event

The weekend will be kicked off at the Yorkshire Hotel on the Friday evening where DJ Mark Green will be hosting an Ibiza themed party to launch the weekend of live music.

Tickets are £5 and include one free drink.

Saturday evening will welcome Singo Bingo to the Crown Hotel hosted by Your Harrogate’s Nick Hancock, with lots of great prizes up for grabs including Harrogate BID’s popular Harrogate gift card, retail vouchers and many more special offers.

Tickets are £5 and include one free drink and those that wish to attend both opening events can bag a special £8 deal which includes two free drinks.

Live performances from Jake Pattinson and The Robbie Miller Band at The Den, a DJ at Piccolino and live performances at Revolution De Cuba are just a glimpse into the weekend of non-stop fun – with many acts still yet to be revealed.

Visitors from near and far can expect to see a spotlight on Harrogate’s spectacular range of hospitality sites, a weekend of rolling music, and maybe even some special offers on at the participating venues.

Bethany Allen, Business and Marketing Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “A number of our BID members fed back to us that October can sometimes be a bit of a challenging gap between the summer and Christmas.

"With the confidence of a new five-year term the BID team set about launching a new fun and exciting campaign that will showcase Harrogate in a different light.

"We are very excited to launch the first ever Harrogate Music Weekender and, with around 30 venues showing interest in being involved, it should be a weekend to remember.”

Bobs Cormak, Manager at The Den, added: “I can’t wait for the Harrogate Music Weekender.

"It’s awesome to see our town rallying behind musicians, especially the venues that are taking on the challenge of hosting live music for the first time.

"I’ll, of course, be busy down in The Den but I am very jealous of everyone who gets to explore the town centre, catching the fantastic acts along the way.

“It’s going to be an incredible weekend.”