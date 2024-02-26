News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Harrogate gallery's key role in forthcoming event with two 60s rock music legends in London

A Harrogate art gallery is to co-present a memorable night of nostalgia with two rock music legends in the nation’s capital.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Taking place at The Gibson Garage in London, the event on Friday, March 8 will see an intimate discussion between by legendary rock photographer Gered Mankowitz and soul singer PP Arnold.

Both are well known to RedHouse Originals, the Harrogate gallery which has co-organised the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Located at 15 Cheltenham Mount, the independent gallery has welcomed Mankowitz in person to Harrogate several times over the last decade.

Most Popular
    Harrogate art gallery RedHouse Originals is co-hosting an event at The Gibson Garage in London with legendary rock photographer Gered Mankowitz and soul singer PP Arnold. (Picture contributed)Harrogate art gallery RedHouse Originals is co-hosting an event at The Gibson Garage in London with legendary rock photographer Gered Mankowitz and soul singer PP Arnold. (Picture contributed)
    Harrogate art gallery RedHouse Originals is co-hosting an event at The Gibson Garage in London with legendary rock photographer Gered Mankowitz and soul singer PP Arnold. (Picture contributed)

    His acclaimed photographs from the 1960s to the present day include the biggest names in the music world such as the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Kate Bush, The Jam, Oasis and PP Arnold.

    As a teenager, the latter was a key singer for Immediate Records, a label founded in 1965 by Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham.

    Labelled “London's First Lady of Soul”, PP Arnold has worked with everyone from Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart, the Small Faces, Eric Clapton and Nick Drake to Barry Gibb, Peter Gabriel, Roger Waters and Paul Weller.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Her recent book Soul Survivor: The Autobiography became a huge bestseller.

    The forthcoming event at The Gibson Garage London will see PP and Gered share stories and reminisce on their experiences at the heart of the Swinging Sixties.

    Initially established online, RedHouse has been actively involved in exhibition work since 2006.

    Among the many artists it has welcomed in person are Peter Blake and Vic Reeves.

    More information at: https://www.redhouseoriginals.com/

    Related topics:HarrogateOasis